First-Time Author Christopher Rosow Impresses Your Host — And James Patterson

RUSH: I have come across a first-time author who is fantastic. His name is Christopher Rosow. He’s got two new books out. He’s one of these guys, he’s been working his whole life while dreaming about being an author. And it’s his hobby, his passion. He’s always wanted to do what he wasn’t doing. So he finally sat down and actually, without having a publishing deal or any of that, sat down and wrote a thriller novel about terrorism and sailboat races and so forth. And a very unlikely hero is an FBI statistician, he’s not an agent, who is thrust into the role of becoming an agent.

And, you know, James Patterson is a golf buddy, a bunch of us here, and Christopher’s dad took the manuscript to James Patterson and just said, “Would you read this? You know, you’re the best in the business at this stuff, tell me what you think.” And Patterson raved about it. In fact, James Patterson said, “This book is so good, I can’t even show it to my publisher. My publisher might throw me overboard if he saw this.” He was joking. But Patterson has raved about it. It’s got a blurb quote on the cover.

Now, it’s available in e-book and paperback right now. Self-published. And it’s available at Amazon and Kindle, the Kindle store and Apple iBooks. The e-book is only $2.49. The paperback version’s around $18.50 and there are two of them. There’s a two book series. The first one is called False Assurances and the second one is Threat Bias.

Anyway, it’s about a very unlikely hero, an FBI statistician. He’s a systems operation guy. He’s not an agent. He’s overweight. He’s lacking everything you think about when you think FBI agent. He goes to thrust into a case because everybody else is occupied on the job of the presidential visit in Boston. He gets thrust into it, he’s the only guy who sees the potential threat here in his office and forces his way onto the case.

I could not stop reading the book. It got to be about 1:30 in the morning and I had to put it down and I couldn’t quit. So if you’re at home and you are looking for things to do, TV reruns have started now, you’ve seen everything there, you really ought to get it. I remember when Joel Rosenberg wrote his first book. Remember, Mr. Snerdley? Joel Rosenberg worked at The Limbaugh Letter, he wrote a novel, he brought it in to me. I have to read this just to be nice. And I couldn’t put it down. This is the same.

The book is called False Assurances. It’s the first in a two book set, paperback, $18 bucks. The e-book is $2. You can’t afford not to have these things. They are really good. I had to work hard last night to stop reading and go to bed. I’m about halfway through the first one. Christopher Rosow is again the author and the budding up-and-comer who impressed the heck out of James Patterson. Doesn’t get any better than that.

RUSH: No, Mr. Snerdley. The title is False Assurances. And Rosow is spelled R-o-s-o-w. Christopher Rosow, R-o-s-o-w. False Assurances is the title of the book.

RUSH: Righto. Right on. Welcome back. Great to have you. El Rushbo and the EIB Network, where we have more fun than a human being should be allowed to have because…

I don’t know, folks. I’m very lucky. I’m blessed. I get to do what I was born to do. I get to do what I have wanted to do since I was 8 years old — and I’m not making that up. I wanted to be on the radio from the time of first-second grade ’cause I hated school, and the guy on the radio every morning sounded like he was having fun.

He sounded like he was looking forward to the day, when all I saw was prison. So here I am 50, 60-some-odd years later doing what I was born to do. It’s great to have you with us. It wouldn’t be possible without you. (interruption) What’s that? (laughing) Snerdley. The name of the book is False Assurances.

Snerdley keeps purposely getting… Christopher Rosow. I recommended his two books, actually, in this series. He’s a first-time author. Talk about pursuing a dream. He’s just wanted to be a writer his whole life and finally tried it, and he’s self-publishing on Amazon and iBooks at Apple — and they’re great!

The first one is False Assurances, and I literally had trouble stopping read this to go to bed last night. Anyway, it’s False Assurances. (interruption) No, it’s about an FBI systems analyst. You know, he’s not an agent. He’s overweight, just the entire opposite of what you think of when you think of FBI agent.

He’s thrust into the role of an agent because of an event that happens when everybody’s out of the office planning for a presidential visit to Boston. He’s thrust into this. It’s a case that nobody thinks is gonna amount to anything anyway, so this guy is given it. His name is Ben Porter. He’s given the case because everybody thinks he’s a schlub and it doesn’t matter.

And it turns out to be a huge thing. And once this book gets going, I’m telling you… I read e-books now, and there’s no turning pages. But you swipe on the iPad. Now, I’m swiping like crazy, pages — and Snerdley keeps goading me here with the title. False Assurances. The second book, same character, is called Threat Bias.