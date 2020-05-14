Obamagate: Somebody Is Scared to Death of What Michael Flynn Knows

RUSH: Look, folks, I know where you’re coming from, I know how frustrated you are, I know how you want heads to roll. I’m the same. This judge, Emmet Sullivan, what he’s trying to do to Flynn. I’ll tell you exactly what he’s trying to do to Flynn. He’s trying to prolong this and engineer this. You know, Flynn has pled guilty. Judge Sullivan is gonna pronounce sentence on that. He is gonna sentence him to jail because of Flynn’s guilty plea.

“But, Rush, but, Rush, he can’t do that, he can’t do this friend of the court amicus stuff because Supreme Court –” He’s gonna do whatever he wants. He’s gonna force a pardon from Trump. That’s what this is. He is not gonna let Flynn get away with the DOJ dropping the case. He’s gonna do everything they can to sentence Flynn based on Flynn’s original plea that he withdrew, that he had lied to the FBI.

Now, we know why Flynn entered the plea. They were ruining him and they were then promising to ruin his son, like they did to Manafort. Like they tried on Roger Stone. Like they tried to K.T. McFarland. But I think they’re trying to prolong because some people even think that the judge, Emmet Sullivan, is trying to extend this case for months in the hope that Trump is not reelected, that a Democrat is elected, like Plugs. You gotta a new attorney general in there, you got effectively a new the Department of Justice and they withdraw their withdrawal of the case and they reimplement the case on Flynn.

These people — folks, I’m gonna tell you what is happening here – there are so many different ways to look at this, and there are a lot of people with theories, but I think somebody is scared to death what Michael Flynn knows. I don’t pretend to know what it is, don’t misunderstand. I think somebody is scared to death what Michael Flynn would say, might say, could say. I think there is an all-out effort to intimidate Flynn into just shutting up. Whatever goes down from here on forward, he stands mute, he says nothing. And I think these people that are scared to death of what he knows and what he might say are all stockpiled as former Obama administration officials.

We’ve never seen anything like this before, no matter who you talk to, with any experience whatsoever as a lawyer up to whatever level — DOJ, U.S. attorney’s office, federal judge, Supreme Court justice — nobody’s ever seen anything like this. Nobody has ever seen a judge openly thwart the Department of Justice and their desire to not prosecute a case and withdraw it and basically throw it away.

There’s partisan politics here as well. I’m sure there’s a lot of people fed up that Mueller came up empty. I’m sure there’s a lot of people ticked off that Andrew Weissmann came up empty. I’m sure that there are a lot of people in the Obama administration saying, “My God. We gave these guys unlimited money. We gave ’em the media. We gave ’em MI5. We gave ’em MI6, we gave ’em embeds, we gave ’em spies, we gave the FBI, we gave Comey everything they needed to nail Trump and they still couldn’t do it.”

I think they’re still ticked off that they couldn’t do this. You know who the most clean, pure, innocent guy in Washington has to be? Donald Trump. Donald Trump has been anal examed from every angle for three years and they haven’t found diddly-squat. And they are livid. Flynn is the epitome, having Flynn’s case, that was gonna be the big conviction or the big get is having Flynn plead guilty, have Flynn get sentenced, have Flynn go to jail, have Flynn wiped out as a message to anybody else in the Trump orbit, “This could be you.”

And then William Barr comes along and essentially says, “You guys have no case. There isn’t a case here. There never was a case.” Now everybody knows there was no collusion. The bottom has fallen out of everything Obama set up, including now we know that the director national intelligence Clapper and then Comey and Brennan were all testifying under oath. They never saw a shred of evidence regarding Trump and Russia collusion, despite the fact that they’re lying daily, multiple times a day for two to three years. And that is all known now.

Every effort they have undertaken to get rid of Donald Trump has blown up in their face. Christine Blasey Ford. By the way, you know this whistleblower up there, this Rick Bright guy that’s testifying that we’re all gonna die because Trump’s not taking coronavirus seriously? Guess who his lawyer is? (interruption) You don’t know who his lawyer is? Does the name Debra Katz ring a bell? (interruption) Come on. She was the lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford. Debra Katz was the lawyer for Blasey Ford.

Now, Debra Katz is the lawyer for this Looney Tunes whistleblower named Rick Bright. So this “ousted vaccine chief testifies in hearing.” The networks are covering it wall-to-wall. It’s nothing more than Trump-Russia collusion. It’s nothing more than Blasey Ford, nothing more than Kavanaugh, nothing more than Trump committed impeachable offenses in a phone call to the president of Ukraine.

So I think it’s all unraveled, it’s all fallen apart on ’em at the worst possible time, leading into the presidential election of 2020. This was gonna be the period of time where Trump was supposed to be frog-marched out of the White House. Plans were that Trump was gonna be found guilty of collusion, whatever. None of what they set up has happened. These are people that think they’re infallible, that they are all powerful.

Trump tweeted this morning, an hour and a half ago. He said, “If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama. He knew EVERYTHING. Do it

@LindseyGrahamSC, just do it. No more Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk!”

You want me to parse this tweet for you? I’ll be happy to. Trump’s getting fed up that Lindsey Graham isn’t doing anything. Lindsey Graham’s going on TV — he’s on Hannity every night or wherever — talking a tough game, making all these promises. Nothing ever happens! Trump’s getting frustrated. You know this Ric Grenell, the acting director of national intelligence?

Ric Grenell has done more to expose this coup and the cabal of people in it than the Republican Senate has in three years! In three weeks, Ric Grenell…! I’m sorry to be yelling, folks. I’m just trying to relate to you. I know you’re all yelling out there. I know you’re all ticked off. I don’t want you to think I’m not ticked off. I’m ticked off too.

Man, you people were really load for bear at me yesterday. I’ll never forget. You were coming at me everywhere. No matter where I looked, they came. And I know how Snerdley operates. Snerdley, sometimes he’ll direct phone calls to certain areas of discussion if he thinks I should be talking about stuff but aren’t. So obviously Snerdley figured I wasn’t acting mad enough about all this.

So he stacks the caller roster with a bunch of blaming me for it, just to get me off the dime. I understand. I could deal with it. But I take it. Ric Grenell in… It may even be two weeks. By the way, this is a flat-out observation; nothing more. He has done more to expose this in two-three weeks than the U.S. Senate has in three years. It can be done.

I’ve had some people say, “Rush, you gotta be real careful! I know we don’t prosecute ex-presidents, Rush. I know you got beat up for saying that, but you’re right. But you gotta be real careful because Obama is an ex-president, and they are untouchable. You — you — you — you can’t just keep saying that Obama’s responsible for all of this and direct…”

Why can’t I? You know what? I got a couple of emails along those lines, warning me to be careful about being overall accusatory of Barack Hussein O. So I remembered a story I had read in the 2008 campaign, and actually it was… I knew it was around then when it came out. When I went and looked it up and found it, it actually ran in November 2008, a week after the election.

It was in the New Yorker, and it was by Ryan Lizza, and it was a postmortem. It was a look back at the campaign, “How Obama Won.” What I remembered about this story was Obama essentially admitting how hands-on he was or is, and let me give you a pull quote from this story. “Obama, who is not without an ego, regarded himself as just as gifted as his top strategists in the art and practice of politics.”

Quote, “I think that I’m a better speechwriter than my speechwriters. I know more about policies on any particular issue than my policy directors. And I’ll tell you right now that I’m gonna think I’m a better political director than my political director.” So here’s a guy openly admitting that he’s smarter than his advisers, that he doesn’t need them.

Do you think this is the kind of guy that’s gonna let dozens of underlings run around doing things like this coup without his knowledge, without his input, without his direction? Obamagate is all about politics and particularly the politics of personal destruction. Obama’s ego would not allow him to remain out of the loop with such an operation implemented.

And the people working for Obama, I guarantee you, would not engage in any of this without his knowledge and approval. And I’ll tell you one other thing. The Comeys and the McCabes, the Clappers and the Brennans and all these people were doing what they were doing to please Obama. Some of them might have been using their own initiative, but it was all to impress Obama.

Remember, all these people think the guy is a deity, he’s godlike, and he promotes people regarding him that way. So you have a bunch of sycophants here desperate to impress him, desperate to be in the inner circle. They know that he thinks he’s smarter than all of ’em, so what they want to do is try to show him how smart they are.

But the idea that they would go rogue and start a massive coup operation like this on their own is unthinkable. Doesn’t make any sense. They would tell him, because they would want to brag about their efforts. They would tell him, because they would want to brag about their intelligence in being able to put together and implement an operation like this. They would want Obama to be impressed.

“But, Rush! But, Rush! What about plausible deniability?” You mean you do things so if it blows up, the president is protected because he wasn’t told? Not relevant here. They never thought this was gonna blow up. These people didn’t go into this thinking that it was gonna work. They went into this… They were thrilled, they were excited, they were self-impressed.

They thought that they would get rid of Trump before he was inaugurated, folks. They thought they were gonna get rid of Trump during the transition — well, hell, they thought they were get rid of Trump before the election. He confounded that by winning. So during the transition, they think they’re gonna be able to create enough doubt that the Republicans or somebody would say, “You know what? Maybe this guy is not fit for office,” whatever.

They were dreaming — and then when that failed, here comes the January 5th meeting in the Oval Office with Obama, one last-ditch effort to try to damage Trump within the realm of public opinion before he’s inaugurated by plotting how they can get the Steele dossier into the news, into the public domain. That meeting happened on January 5th in the Obama Oval Office.

And then of course you add the unmasking of Flynn to all this and the numbers of Obama people who wanted to know who he was. You know, there’s something really curious about this, too. The conversation that Flynn had with the Soviet ambassador who goes to lunch all the time, Sergey Kislyak? That conversation that was wiretapped was on December 29th.

Now, there may have been more than one conversation. But if you look at the dates of many of the unmasking requests, you’ll find that they are December 15th, 16th, 17th, 14th. Well, what the hell? There wasn’t anything to unmask then. There were people that we’ve never heard of that supposedly were requesting Flynn to be unmasked in these conversations with the Russian.

My point is, there was a plan in motion designed to get Flynn and get him out of the way long before any phone call he had with any Russian that supposedly sent up alarm bells and red flags. None of this happened as they want you to believe it. This was a targeted operation that had been implemented months before December of 2016.