Marie Harf Perpetuates the Russia Lie

RUSH: I want to start with some audio sound bites from last night. I happened to be watching Fox News. And we’ve just learned this week, because of the release of transcripts from the committee hearings that were chaired by Adam Schiff, we’ve just learned that all these Clinton people, Obama people, Clapper, Brennan, and all, that were running around claiming Trump colluded and they had evidence of it, Trump was a Russian agent, all of it was lies.

They were testifying under oath that they’d never seen any of it, they’d never seen any evidence, they had no knowledge whatsoever that Trump colluded with Russia on anything. So it was all lies, public lies. And then we learned later that the CEO of CrowdStrike — now, remember, CrowdStrike, a private sector firm that the DNC hired to forensically examine the server that was supposedly hacked by the Russians.

Whenever anybody expressed curiosity or doubt over the allegation that the Russians meddled in the election, the answer was always they hacked the DNC server. That’s what it was. That’s the Russian meddling right there. They hacked the DNC server. And some of the emails in that server from John Podesta and Hillary Clinton and so forth ended up in WikiLeaks and all that.

Well, we also learned that the CEO of CrowdStrike testified under oath that he had no idea who hacked that server. Not only that, he didn’t even know if it had been hacked from outside. In fact, it looked like it hadn’t been hacked. It looked like that it was an inside job of getting data off of that server at very rapid transfer speeds like happen when you’re downloading or dumping to a thumb drive. Much faster speeds than you would get over an internet connection. So the entire story was blown to smithereens this week.

Now, you as regular listeners here have known for three years what BS this all was. So all this stuff this week was was confirmation for you. But to a lot of people the Russians colluded, Trump helped ’em, Trump was a traitor, Trump was illegitimate, the election was illegitimate. A lot of people in America believed it and probably still do, to a certain extent.

But the point is that everything publicly stated about it is a lie. Everything publicly stated has now been documented to be untrue, including this assertion that the Russians hacked the DNC server. Remember Debbie “Blabbermouth” Schultz who was at the time the chairman of the DNC wouldn’t even let the FBI see the server. They wanted to forensically examine it to find out what the hell happened.

She said, no, you can’t see it, and the FBI said, oh, okay, and went away. Then they hired CrowdStrike. And again, CrowdStrike CEO testifies under oath he had no idea who hacked the DNC server, found no evidence the Russians did it. We’ve learned this this week. It’s been all over the news this week. Now, it hasn’t been all over CNN, and it hasn’t been all over the New York Times. Which means it hasn’t been all over, but those outfits are not really news. They’re left-wing activist organizations disguised as journalists.

This is just a lesson in how this stuff all works. The lies have been blown to smithereens. The truth has now been revealed. And even before you get to any of this, let’s not forget that the great white knight, Robert J. Mueller the 19th, the guy that was gonna find evidence that Trump had done all this dirty stuff with the Russians, said, nah, after two years of a bogus investigation it was unnecessary. Nope, can’t find anything. It was an attempted coup.

But I want to show you with a couple sound bites how this stuff nevertheless gets perpetuated. Marie Harf was on Fox last night with Martha MacCallum. We got two bites. I watched this and I was screaming the TV. I got hold of Cookie. I said, “I want these two bites.” It made me livid. Marie Harf. She was in the State Department during the Obama administration.

So the question, “There was a lot of shock, there was a lot of surprise that Hillary Clinton had indeed lost the election, that Donald Trump was elected. Was there concern, Ms. Harf, that the Russia policy was gonna be changed dramatically under the Trump administration?” The question is, were you all in the Obama outgoing administration worried that the Russians were going to co-opt the Trump administration?

HARF: For months, we had seen a hostile foreign country, the Russians, interfere in our election. They stole emails. They hacked into servers.

RUSH: Stop the tape. They did no such thing. We learned this week they did no such thing. And there she is either purposefully lying or ignorantly continuing with the narrative that they have established. “For months we had seen a hostile foreign country, the Russians, interfere in our election –” Nope. No, no, no, no, no.

There still isn’t any evidence that they did anything above and beyond what they normally do. The Russians had not one iota’s impact on the outcome of the election, not one. We don’t even know that it was the Russians who hacked the server. And yet here she is — cue that back up to the top — here she is saying, “They stole emails; they hacked into servers.” Here, listen to the whole bite. I’ll try to shut up during the whole thing, but it’s really hard.

HARF: For months, we had seen a hostile foreign country, the Russians, interfere in our election. They stole emails. They hacked into servers. They…

RUSH: Stop the tape. They did no such thing. We learned this week they did no such thing, and there she is either purposefully lying or ignorantly continuing with the narrative that they have established. “For months, we had seen a hostile foreign country, the Russians, interfere in our election.” Nope. No, no, no, no, no! We did not.

There still isn’t any evidence that they did anything above and beyond what they normally do. The Russians had not one iota’s impact on the outcome of the election. Not one! We don’t even know that it was the Russians who hacked the server, and yet here she is. Cue that back up to the top. Here she is saying, “They stole emails. They hacked into servers.” Here, listen to the whole bite. I’ll try to shut up through the whole thing, but it’s really hard.

HARF: For months, we had seen a hostile foreign country, the Russians, interfere in our election. They stole emails. They hacked into servers. They put them out at politically convenient times. And so we had seen months and months of this. And we were very disturbed by it. You saw intelligence information coming in that showed that there had possibly been some Americans who had been in contact with them, possibly in coordination with them.

And so the counterintelligence investigation that was done at the time was not about Russia policy; it wasn’t about the fact that Hillary Clinton lost. It was about the fact that we were a country under attack and there were real concerns and real evidence that there were possibly some Americans who had been helping them.

RUSH: Folks, I’m telling you, there’s not a syllable of that that is true. Now, her claim here about what the purpose of the counterintelligence investigation was: “[W]e were a country under attack and there were real concerns and real evidence that there were possibly some Americans who had been helping them.” There isn’t any evidence that anybody, particularly the Trump administration, had been helping the Russians.

If anybody had been working with the Russians, it was Democrats from the Hillary campaign. But this is just a classic illustration of how a false narrative and a series of lies get established and they continue despite being blown to smithereens. Everything this woman said in this sound bite is demonstrably false, is nowhere close to being true.

“You saw intelligence information coming in that showed that there had possibly been some Americans who had been in contact with [the Russians], possibly in coordination with them.” Well, they tried to make that stick with people like George Papadopoulos. But… (Snort!) It was all made up. All this was, was an investigation hoping to be able to create a crime. They wanted to be able to create a crime, the FBI and whoever else, Brennan and Clapper who were trying to sustain this.

Now, again, I don’t know Marie Harf. I don’t know whether she literally believes this or is she knowingly lying. It could go either way. There’s one more question she was asked. “Well, unfortunately, Marie, they didn’t have any evidence that any Americans were helping the Russians. There was months of Russian interference going on. If Obama was so concerned about what he saw, why did he wait ’til after the election to slap these sanctions on the Russians?”

HARF: We certainly raised it privately with the Russians while it was happening. President Obama has said that. So has John Brennan and others. But we were very concerned that if we publicly slapped the Russians while it was going on in an aggressive way, that they would actually take further steps. And I should point out that before the election, we did announce that we had determined that the Russians had done some of the hacking. We did put a lot of the information out there. But the — the fact remains that there was so evidence, right?

RUSH: No.

HARF: We talked about Michael Flynn a lot, and —

RUSH: Stop it. Now you get into Flynn. Now you’re totally lying. There’s no evidence, Marie. There never has been any evidence. The only question is, are you this dupable or are you in on the conspiracy to spread this caca? It just gets worse and worse and worse. But I’m only pointing this out to illustrate how no matter what truth is revealed, no matter what set of lies is exposed as fraud, they still live on.

This is why I say I don’t think you should ever believe these people. I think the odds are whenever you read the New York Times or see Marie Harf say something, the default reaction ought to be not to believe it. Let’s go back. She talked about Obama slapping sanctions on the Russians, talking to the Russians. We certainly did tell the Russians to stop it.

This is when Obama said he got hold of Putin and said, “You better stop it. You better stop it right now.” But here’s the truth of the matter. This is Obama on October 18, 2016 (this is before the election) and he’s in the Rose Garden with the Italian prime minister, a joint press conference, and a Reuters correspondent said (paraphrased), “Donald Trump is telling his supporters the election’s rigged.

“He’s asking them to monitor certain areas on Election Day. How concerned are you, O’Deity? How concerned are you about the potential for violence, and what about after Election Day? Are you worried the results of the election may be distrusted? Are you worried the Russians are going to affect the outcome?”

OBAMA: [T]here is no serious person out there who would suggest somehow that you could even… you could even rig America’s elections, in part, because they are so decentralized and the numbers of votes involved. There is no evidence that that has happened in the past or that there are instances in which that will happen this time.

RUSH: Well, there came the truth. That was October 18, 2016, and in that instance, Obama’s right. The election is too fractured. It’s 50 state elections. Then you break the states down do precincts and districts. There’s no way! There’s literally no way a presidential election could be rigged in the sense that they tried to make it look like it could by hacking the Democrat National Committee server, and putting out a bunch of unfavorable emails written by Podesta and Hillary Clinton.

This remains a big bugaboo to me, folks. I think it remains the biggest scandal in American history, and it’s still alive. It’s still alive in the way we are being forced to deal with this coronavirus pandemic. So whatever I can do to inform and educate as many people as possible to the ways and the techniques and the attempts that the left and the Democrat Party make, the better people will be informed to resist.

It’s just frustrating as it can be to me. You know, and I’m not so naive that I believe that everybody who lies ought to be caught and punished. I know it’s part and parcel of American politics. But this is particularly egregious because of what the attempt was and what it still is.

RUSH: To Bedford, Texas. This is Jeff. Jeff, I’m glad you called, sir, and welcome.

CALLER: Thank you, Rush. I just want to say thank you. It’s a real honor to speak with you. You’re in our hearts and prayers and just thanks for everything you do.

RUSH: Thank you, sir, very much.

CALLER: This morning you’ve talked about Marie Harf and some of the things that she was spewing out yesterday evening, and I just happened to notice she’s on the noon show with Harris Faulkner kind of spewing the same stuff again, and —

RUSH: Wait a minute. Wait a minute. Wait a minute. How the hell can you watch that show when this show is on at the same time?

CALLER: Well, I was going to the kitchen to get something to eat and I happened to see it.

RUSH: Ah.

CALLER: (laughing)

RUSH: Okay. I got it.

CALLER: I listen to you religiously. But I do keep Fox on.

RUSH: I’m just kidding.

CALLER: I know.

RUSH: The television’s always on in the background. If you’ve got Fox on and this show, I guarantee you the volume is up on this show and you’re just watching Fox silently.

CALLER: (laughing)

RUSH: I guarantee you. I know how this works. Watching TV is passive viewing.

CALLER: Well, I happened to see her, and you just previously had mentioned her name and I saw her, so I turned it up and heard the exact same thing. And I just wanted to express my frustration. It just seems anymore like Fox is really the last source out there that we can go to. One America News isn’t bad but, you know, it’s just getting frustrating to see them drifting farther and farther to the left. And, you know, I get “fair and balanced,” but I’m just frustrated, and I just wanted to express that. I’m sure there’s others out there that are feeling the same way, and I’m just wondering what your view is.

RUSH: That there’s not a whole lot of you’re gonna be able to do about it. True, Marie Harf is on Fox, and she lies through her teeth. She was telling these Russia lies even after the Trump Tower had come out last week and early this week. She just… Fox has made a decision that they’re going to have voices from across the political spectrum and whatever they say, it’s the First Amendment, it’s freedom of speech.

It’s gonna be up to the viewer to weed through it, make our minds up what they want to believe and what not. Fox is simply presenting all options. The difference is that you won’t find a Marie Harf equivalent on CNN or MSNBC. You will not find a conservative commentator. Not that it would make you watch CNN or MSNBC anyway. But you know how it is with conservatives.

They think they have to go away out of their way to prove they’re not biased, and that they’re not racist, sexist, bigot, homophobes and all that rot. And so they bring in people like Donna Brazile and Marie Harf and what have you to otherwise pollute and corrupt those shows. And there’s nothing that’s going to change it. It’s an operating strategy, operating policy at the management — you know, upper levels of management — at Fox. Jeff, I’m glad you called. Thanks much.