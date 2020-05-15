The ChiComs Vow to Meddle in the 2020 Election

RUSH: Look at this. The ChiCom state media is saying that they’re gonna interfere in the 2020 election. They are mad. They’re ticked off. The ChiComs are “threatening to meddle in the upcoming U.S. presidential election as retribution for a flurry of American lawsuits seeking to hold Beijing accountable for the spread of the coronavirus.” The ChiCom Communist Party, quote, “Won’t just strike back symbolically. We will impose countermeasures that will make Americans feel pain.” This according to the Global Times, a ChiCom newspaper run by the regime. Every ChiCom newspaper’s run by the regime. “The threats come as outrage grows over China’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the country and the subsequent global spread of the virus.”

Now, the ChiComs try to interfere in our affairs every day. The ChiComs are trying to hack the Pentagon’s servers. They’re trying to hack the NSA. The ChiComs are trying to get everything we do. We’re trying to do the same to them. So the ChiComs coming along and threatening to interfere in the election is classic. It is setting up the American media as a bunch of fall guys. It is reaching out to a certain percentage of the American people who believe the Russians interfered.

The ChiComs want in on this. The ChiComs are sitting there, they think the Russians are a bunch of pikers when it comes to computer hackery and they’re jealous the Russians are getting all this credit for hacking into our election. The ChiComs are jealous and upset that the Russians are being touted as these indomitable computer hackers that screwed the American election, actually gave it to Trump when he didn’t win, the ChiComs are watching, “You want to see some meddling, you wait ’til we get started.” And they’re warning — (laughing) — they’re gonna do this if we don’t pull back on some of these lawsuits.

You know what it sounds like? It sounds a lot like a bunch of blue state governors telling nonessential businesses that if they try to reopen they’re gonna be crushed, which is exactly what is happening. A bunch of blue state governors are telling people in their states that if they violate any of these orders, that they’re gonna get crushed, their business licenses will be pulled. Democrat judges might put you in jail if you don’t do as instructed by the blue state governors. It’s what leftists do, whether they’re in China, whether they’re in Russia, whether they’re in Washington, California. They don’t collaborate. They annihilate. They don’t lift people up. They flatten you.