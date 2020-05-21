I Don’t Want to Be the Nation’s Most-Listened-To Cancer Patient

RUSH: People are asking for a health update. It’s been a long time since I’ve provided you with a health update. And I do these on the basis of instinctive feel. And I don’t have a schedule and a plan, okay, on this day I’m gonna update the audience on this stage. It’s all instinctive. It’s all a feel for it. And since I’m back on the day that I told you I’d be back, nothing of any emergency status happened, then… I don’t know. If I feel like updating, I will.

But as I’ve told you before, I’ve really tried to avoid becoming the nation’s most-listened-to cancer patient. I want to be the nation’s most-listened-to radio guy, radio talk show host, the nation’s most-listened-to media raconteur and whatever. But if the feeling hits me then I will provide you one. There is updated news, and, if it strikes me at a certain point in time, I will