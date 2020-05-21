Trump Conducts Press Corps Like an Orchestra

RUSH: Trump just had a little press conference on his way to Air Force One. He was on the lawn of the White House on the way to Marine One to head out to Andrews Air Force Base, or Joint Base Andrews now, because he’s winging his way to Michigan.

It was another one of these press conferences where you can’t see the press so they get no face time. You can only see him, and he’s conducting them like an orchestra, pointing to them. And you know what the main question they were asking him? Everybody’s outside. “Why aren’t you wearing a mask, Mr. President? Why aren’t you wearing a mask?” He said, “I want the country back to normal. We don’t wear masks when things are normal.”

See, wearing a mask is a shortstop to destroying normal. Everybody’s running around wearing a mask, I mean, for crying out loud, that’s massive fear. These people, these media people are all wearing masks outside, and they know it. They know what the mask is. They are purposefully trying to conjure and stir up more and more fear to go along with the bad economic news. And Trump is defying them by not wearing a mask.

And then he went out, “You know, I can’t even understand the questions you people are asking me ’cause you’re hiding behind these masks. I can’t even understand what you’re saying.” He said he does not want mail-in ballots, too much fraud possible, says he wants the churches opened. Talked about what a great relationship we have with Russia, better relationship that we have now, and that the G7 economic summit may in fact be on for a live meeting at Camp David and the White House. Not a Zoom, not a teleconference meeting.

He then said — get this — that he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine for two weeks and he’s still testing negative. I was blown away by the reaction that got last week. I mean, Neil Cavuto even made above the fold on Drudge for the first time in his career. Cavuto said it’s the height of irresponsibility, that this could get people killed, that this drug kills people, that Trump said, “What have you got to lose?” And Cavuto says nothing but your life. This drug hasn’t been approved. This drug is killing people. It’s giving people heart attacks. This is irresponsible.

He went on a rant about how the president should not be taking the drug and if he is he shouldn’t be telling anybody he’s taking the drug. So Trump doubles down, yeah, I’ve been taking it two weeks. So the media’s out now looking for stories of people that have taken the drug and have died. They found one woman that’s been taking it for 19 years, she finally died. She’s not taking it for coronavirus. She’d been taking it for malaria and lupus. She’s 89 years old. She finally died. These are the kind of tricks the media’s out there continuing to play.

Anyway, he’s taken it for two weeks. Still testing negative. And he may be going to the rocket launch next week. He said he wanted to put the press in the rocket and launch them wherever the rocket’s going. Said it was a joke ’cause no one was laughing and they don’t know when he’s joking ’cause they have no sense of humor, so he has to make sure to tell ’em.

BREAK TRANSCRIPT

RUSH: Okay. Audio sound bites, Donald Trump. This is on the White House lawn on the way to the helicopter to catch Marine One as he’s on the way to Michigan. Here he is talking about mail-in ballots. A reporter said, “You said the review of federal funding for Michigan was unrelated to flooding there. Is it related to mail-in voters?”

THE PRESIDENT: We don’t want them to do mail-in ballots because it’s gonna lead to total election fraud. So we don’t want them to do mail-in ballots. We don’t want anyone to do mail-in ballots. Now, if somebody has to mail it in because they’re sick — or, by the way, because they live in the White House and they have to vote in Florida and they won’t be in Florida — if there’s a reason for it, that’s okay. If there’s a reason. But if there’s not, we don’t want to take any chances with fraud in our elections.

RUSH: Right. So look, the president’s concerned about it, and I didn’t mean to imply that I’m not. I just don’t want to get too cute by half on why these blue state governors are keeping their states locked down. Mail-in ballots… Look, these blue states, they figure they’re gonna win anyway. They figure that they’re gonna elect — they’re gonna nominate, they’re gonna vote for — whoever the Democrat nominee is. In this case, Biden.

Now, in some of these states there are key precincts that Trump won. But the economy is the key here for why these prolonged shutdowns, and the economy is the key under the guise of public health. Plus, since Trump is so eager to reopen, they can’t be for anything Trump is for, folks. They have to be opposed to everything Trump is in favor of. That’s just the law.

That’s just an existing rule in the Democrat Party: “Trump’s for it, we’re against it; Trump’s against it, we’re for it,” and if Trump wants to reopen, they can’t be for it, even where it’s documented to be working, they still can’t be for it. “But, Rush! But, Rush! I thought this would always be the time we would unify.” Don’t give me that! The Democrats are not interested in unifying ever — even with you!

The Democrats want to behave as authoritarians and powermongers over you. They don’t want unity with you. That’s not the objective. Here’s Trump answering the question about hydroxychloroquine. The question: “How long do you expect to take that drug, Mr. President?”

THE PRESIDENT: I think it’s another day. I had a two-week regimen of hydroxychloroquine, and I have taken it, I think, just about two weeks. I think it’s another day, and I’m still here. I’m still here, and I tested very positively in another sense. So this morning, yeah, I tested positively toward negative.

RUSH: So all these original outcries from people were, “He’s gonna kill himself! He’s gonna get other people to die! It gives you a heart attack! Oh, my God. It’s horrible. It’s irresponsible!” Now he’s admitting he’s just about to wrap up two weeks on it, and that the drug is being administered by White House doctors. The controversy over this drug remains, and it’s its own conspiracy theory now.

There are people who believe that this drug works. They think they’ve got evidence documenting it works, but there’s no new money in it. It’s 20 bucks a dose — 20 bucks a curative dose, 20 bucks for it to help you. There’s no new patent money to be made in it. It’s patented 50 years ago. It’s a malaria drug.