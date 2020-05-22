Guest Host Ken Matthews
Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
- Military.com: On Memorial Day, Should Americans Mourn or Celebrate?
- AP-NORC poll: Trump approval remains steady during pandemic
- Politico: Appeal Court orders Flynn judge to explain himself
- AP: Trump lashes out at scientists whose findings contradict him
- The Hill: CDC acknowledges mixing up coronavirus testing data
- New York Times: In Michigan Visit, Trump Forgoes Criticism and Talks About the Economy and the Flood
- The Hill: Congress headed toward unemployment showdown
- Reuters: U.S. shale bust slams rural economies as oil checks shrivel
- Politico: Issa sues California over November mail-ballot election
- Politico: California lawmakers blast ‘atrocious’ UI system overloaded with 4.9M claims
- New York Post: NY outsources jobs to process 2 million unemployment claims
- AP: San Francisco sanctions once-shunned homeless encampments
- AP count: Over 4,300 virus patients sent to NY nursing homes
- AP: Tech giants are embracing remote work. Others may follow
- Reuters: George Soros says EU may not survive coronavirus crisis
- CBS: Hand sanitizer left in hot vehicles can explode, experts warn
- AP: Biden accuser’s life marred by abuse and financial hardship
- Daily Wire: Biden: ‘If You Have A Problem Figuring Out Whether You’re For Me Or Trump, Then You Ain’t Black’
- Daily Wire: D.C. Court Of Appeals Takes ‘Extraordinary’ Measure In Flynn Case, Orders Judge To Respond To Dismissal Request
- Breitbart: Joe Biden: ‘You Ain’t Black’ if You Don’t Back Me over Trump
- Breitbart: Study: 20% of Students May Not Return to College in Fall
- GatewayPundit: Unhinged Michigan AG Jumps on CNN Outraged after President Trump Did Not Wear Mask at Ford Plant — Says He’s Not Welcome Here — Threatens Charges Against Ford!
- NewsBusters: Governor DeSantis Slams Media for Wildly Wrong Florida Coronavirus Predictions
- PJ Media: Pelosi Accuses Senate GOP of ‘Political Retribution’ for Not Passing $3 Trillion Stimulus Bill
- Federalist: Appeals Court Order In Michael Flynn Case Bodes Well For Him, Poorly For Judge Sullivan
