Guest Host Ken Matthews

May 22, 2020

Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
Ken Matthews filled in for Rush. Check out Ken’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.
  • The Hill: Biden asks Klobuchar to undergo vetting as potential running mate
  • The Hill: The Memo: Activists press Biden on VP choice
  • CBS: FBI says Texas naval base shooting is “terrorism-related”
  • CBS: Terrorism charge against man cops say spit and coughed on them and claimed to have COVID-19
  • AP: Oklahoma teacher walkout leader faces ‘lewd proposals’ count
  • Washington Post: Trump bashes Michigan AG after she calls him ‘a petulant child’ for refusing to wear mask
  • LA Times: California’s prisons and jails have emptied thousands into a world changed by coronavirus
  • Washington Post: Ohio county apologizes for ‘offensive’ guide urging minorities to avoid ‘gang symbolism’ on masks
  • Washington Post: Dark-money group smears Valerie Plame with ‘white supremacist’ label
  • Washington Post: ‘We’re not going to close the country’ if there’s a second wave, Trump says

