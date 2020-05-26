A Devastating Memorial Day Weekend for Biden

RUSH: George in Londonderry, New Hampshire. George, glad you called, and welcome to the program, sir.

CALLER: Thank you, Rush. It’s an honor to speak with you. I wanted to juxtapose President Trump and Vice President Biden over the past few weeks and this weekend’s Memorial Day service. President Trump stood up there; projected leadership, whereas former Vice President Biden showed up almost as if he was in mourning.

Memorial Day is certainly a solemn holiday, but it’s one of remembrance and honoring. It’s not like a funeral. But he was dressed like a funeral. And I think the other thing I would look at is the way they’ve reacted over the past few months. Vice President Biden has said he has to stay home because the governor of Delaware is telling him to, whereas President Trump is again projecting leadership.

He goes to Michigan. He goes to the Ford plant and infamously — or famously — doesn’t wear a mask in front of the reporters. I think all this points to why everyone wants to keep Biden in hiding, because he’s not going to be able to win if this COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown completely opens up. (crosstalk)

RUSH: Well, that’s exactly right. That is the point. Biden is using his governor’s edict as an excuse. Biden doesn’t want to leave home. Biden doesn’t want to venture out. He has no desire whatsoever to leave. He knows and everybody around him knows that Joe’s elevator doesn’t go to the top floors anymore. I mean, even the Breakfast Club guy that interviewed Plugs last week asked him that question.

He said (paraphrased), “I don’t think all the gears are turning in your head,” or whatever. Brian, do the switch. This is Plugs yesterday celebrating Memorial Day. Now, this is what the caller means by Plugs dressing up like it’s a funeral on Memorial Day, which is not a funereal day. Memorial Day is a day of pomp and circumstance, great celebration.

But here he is wearing the mask because the mask — and I know you know this. The mask has become a required symbol on the left to promote fear, to promote indecision, to promote the notion that we’re nowhere near out of this, and they’re demanding that everybody wear masks, and they haven’t been able to get Trump in a mask and they’re going crazy, and this is why.

They want a picture. If you’re watching on the Dittocam, we got Plugs looking like an abject idiot wearing his solid black mask. This is what they want to be able to show everybody Trump doing, and Trump will not give them this. Does that look inspiring? Does that picture…? Does that convey any kind of leadership whatsoever? It does not. Joe Biden is… (sigh)

It’s gotta be tough, ’cause he knows he’s not up to it. He knows that he is not physically, mentally able to go through the rigors here, and I’m gonna tell you, this gaffe of his? “Hey, if you don’t vote for Biden, you ain’t black.” That’s gonna have deeper reverberations in the black community than anybody will lead you to know or believe. You will not… They’ll never talk about it.

They’ll talk about it as something, “Oh, Joe has apologized for that. Oh, Joe has… He’s walked that back. Oh, no, Joe straightened that out! (sputtering) Joe… Joe… He got that.” No, that is something, because what he ended up confirming is the Democrat Party sure as hell takes every black vote for granted. In fact, when they look at the African-American population and they don’t see people.

They see voters. They see people who, if they know what’s best for them, are gonna vote Democrat. It’s not even… They don’t even couch it in particularly liking these people — and it’s not just African-Americans. Same thing with certain aspects of other demographic groups like Hispanics and Latinos. But the idea here that you ain’t black? If you don’t vote for Biden, you ain’t black?

This is normally the kind of gaffe that an accredited, approved liberal — and in fact, the vice president for Obama — would have been given an immediate pass on, and the way they would have given him the immediate pass is to call out his elevator-not-going-to-the-top-floor condition, whatever they call it, whatever they would refer to it as. But they didn’t even stop there.

They hammered him on this like he had no excuse for making the remark. Normally, they’re covering for this guy. Every gaffe he makes, they cover for him. They come up with some reasonable explanation. With this, they didn’t even try, because they know how devastating it was, and they sent him out there and they made him do the mea culpa, because the idea that Democrats take the black vote for granted is a big deal now and has been for a while in the African-American community.