Does Carville Sound Like a Winner?

RUSH: Now, you tell me if this — what you’re gonna hear — is something you associate with a winning enterprise or a winning team or a winning attitude, an organization that is winners. You know, Danny Ainge once said to me… He was playing for the Phoenix Suns, and the Suns were in the NBA Finals with the Chicago Bulls.

I’m talking to Danny Ainge. I’m on the charter flight with the Suns into Chicago, and I forget how the subject came up. But he said, “You know, Rush, a lot of teams don’t have people who know how to win,” and it took me aback, because I thought winning was what it was all about, particularly at the championship level. So I was a little surprised. “What do you mean, don’t know how to win? What? You win by having more points, more runs.”

“No, Rush. No, no, no. Not that. They don’t know how to do it. They don’t know how to respond to various situations that create various types of pressure. There is a specific knowledge — and it comes from experience — of knowing how to win.” And it’s born of winning. I mean, if you happen to be on a team… Like the New England Patriots. They know how to win. They’re down 28-3 in the middle of the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons, and they know how to win.

Now, it helps if they have Tom Brady, but attitudinally, they know how to win. They didn’t give up. They didn’t panic. The knowledge of knowing how to win is also inclusive of the confidence that you can, that you will win. So I have two sound bites here from James Carville. I just want you to tell me if this sounds like a spokesman or an analyst for a bunch of winners. It happened on some podcast on Thursday. We have two sound bites and here’s the first one…

CARVILLE: He gonna get his fat ass beat. Question is by how much. If we go and take it to ’em and talk about what a massive, fat failure he is, then we can run away with this thing. Idea is not just to defeat Trump. You have to defeat Trumpism. You have to defeat the idea that the United States of America is a place and not an idea. Gotta get off this jag that he’s winning. He is losing. He’s a big, fat loser. All right? This guy hadn’t seen his (bleep) since 1988.

RUSH: Mr. Snerdley, what do you think Carville was referring to there that we bleeped out? (interruption) That’s right. He’s saying that Donald Trump has not seen his penis since 1988. Now, does this strike you…? (interruption) I didn’t mean to offend you in there, Dawn. Does this strike you as a winning attitude? And what is this fat loser? This fat business comes from Pelosi, who was out there calling Trump “morbidly obese.” So he picks up on it.

A fat loser! That’s all they’ve got? You think that’s how Michael Jordan looked at opponents that he respected? No. No way. And this line, “You have to defeat Trumpism. You have to defeat the idea that the United States of America is a place and not an idea.” Have to defeat the idea that the United States of America is a place? Hey, James, I hate to tell you, but I think it’s you Democrats who think that.

You’re the open-borders crowd. You don’t think in nation states anymore. You guys believe in globalism. As far as you’re concerned, America is just a geographic location, and you’re for wiping out borders or opening them up. The United States of America is an idea, and you guys in the Democrat Party haven’t been loyal to it in I don’t know how long. Here’s the second sound bite…

CARVILLE: To not be for Biden is to be for Trump. Understand that. Jill Stein, who is a Russian agent. Don’t — don’t doubt me on that. If you don’t (sic), pull up the picture of her and Michael Flynn and Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

RUSH: Good grief! They got no evidence whatsoever the Russians did anything, and here’s James Carville — this is a guy that got Clinton elected — and he’s losing his mind, which a lot of people up against Trump do. Jill Stein was a Russian agent, and if you don’t believe it, look at the picture of her and Michael Flynn with Putin?