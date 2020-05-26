Millennial Cares About His Country, Worries About What He Sees

CALLER: Hello, Mr. Limbaugh. Thank you. I thank Jesus so much for giving you so much such great knowledge and foresight, and I personally pray for you and Kathryn and your health, as does my family. And I’ve gotta say, “I love your show, I always agree with you, and I voted for Bush.” Thank you.

CALLER: Absolutely. So Mr. Limbaugh, the reason I’m calling is I wanted to let you know that I’m still working. I haven’t stopped working through all of this. My job has obviously required social distancing and all that shenanigans, but I’ve actually benefited from this coronavirus situation. I’m actually so grateful. I’m actually being paid two more dollars per hour on top of my base wage to come to work.

So when overtime comes — that overtime opportunity comes — I definitely want to work because I’m just banking on all that money. And the people at work — the people that I work with — the attitude they have about the situation, they honestly don’t care if we reopen or not because they have a job. And it’s kind of sad. They have steady income, and that stimulus check that we got for $1,200? It was just like an early fat Christmas bonus check. Now my coworkers don’t like the situation. They don’t prefer this (crosstalk).

RUSH: Wait, wait, wait, wait! Whoa, whoa, whoa. What do they not like, the $1,200 check?

CALLER: No, no, no, they like that. There are a couple of workers who actually took a week off of work because they got that paycheck because they didn’t need to work because they got it. But what they don’t like, is they don’t like all the social distancing, the wearing the face masks, everything virtually being sanitized (crosstalk).

RUSH: Well, what do you tell them? What do you tell them when they complain about that?

CALLER: I tell them, “What do you mean, you don’t want the economy reopened? What do you mean, you don’t care?” They say, “Well, I’m doing just fine. I’m still working.” So I tell them, “We need this to be open because there are 36 other million Americans out there who don’t have the opportunity to still work, and the entirety of America is choking,” and they go, “Oh, well.” The demeanor and their atmosphere is just kind of toxic, you know, and I get the good news listening to your show, but (crosstalk).

RUSH: Are these people you’re talking about Millennials, for the most part?

CALLER: Yes, Mr. Limbaugh, they are. Yes, they are, and a lot of them are still living with mom and dad. I have just moved out, so I’m not. So I’m out on my own. Even during this coronavirus, actually —

RUSH: Let me tell you something. This is something that I’ve always known, and I have had it confirmed for me in spades during the past three months. Most people don’t care about other people. Most people are so self-focused, they are so self-possessed, self-obsessed… I could give you striking examples, but it’s something I’ve had to adjust to because it disappoints me every time I encounter it.

I remember when this lockdown began and I am in various places seeing the shut-down cities, the ghost-town cities, and the… What it meant to me was behind every closed-down business or boarded-up storefront was a human being, a person, an American. They may be an employee behind that door; they may be the owner. They may have had taken out loans.

They may have extended loans. That may be their dream behind that door. And it broke my heart. And I told everybody that from the first moment I experienced it. When I got back in radio, I was telling everybody. It’s the reason why, I said, you can’t go on. It’s the reason it was not sustainable. People were being ruined. And while that was happening, there wasn’t any concern from the coronavirus task force for weeks about this aspect of it.

They didn’t even talk about it. Now, I’m not aiming fire at them for that. I’m just illustrating, just observing that most people are always gonna think of themselves first. Their own satisfaction, their own pleasure, overcoming their own obstacles and so forth. Most people do not take the time to be concerned about others.

It’s a smaller number than you would think. But I do. As I say, it was breaking my heart looking at this. It was breaking my heart, and all the while my instincts were telling me, “This isn’t necessary. We’ve never done this before! This has never happened. Why the hell are we doing this?” So I started examining the politics of it because politics is always gonna be — in this day and age — the explainer.

You’re always gonna be able to find the answer to this stuff in politics. The idea that you do care — the idea that you do have some interest and concern above and beyond yourself — means that you also have some interest and concern for the country above and beyond yourself, and that’s a good thing. I hope you hold on to it, because it’s key. You have to pick up the slack for when who don’t. Anyway, I appreciate the call, Daniel. Thanks much.