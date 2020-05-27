Dr. Fauci: A Second Wave Not Inevitable

RUSH: Dr. Fauci says he’s feeling better about it. Dr. Fauci told CNN that a second wave of coronavirus is “not inevitable.”

Well, what?

How many months in a row here have we heard that it is and that we’re gonna pay a steep price if we open too soon and if we don’t maintain social distance and if we don’t do what Drs. Fauci and Birx are telling us to do? Now Dr. Fauci… This is his second 180. Earlier he came along, “Yeah, we gotta open up. Yeah, we can’t stay closed down. We can’t stay locked down. That’s unacceptable. We can’t do it. It’s not sustainable. We can’t.”

What!

“White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s Jim Sciutto on Wednesday that a second wave of the coronavirus doesn’t have to be ‘an inevitability’ if the proper precautions and measures are taken. ‘It’s getting better and better, Jim. I’m feeling better about it as we go by with the weeks that go by, and we see that we’re getting more and more capability of testing,’ said Fauci.

“‘The CDC is putting more of a workforce out there to help us do the kinds of identification, isolation, and contact tracing. I feel better and better that we’re capable of doing that.’ … If we do it correctly.'” Do you realize the consternation this causes at CNN and throughout the Drive-By Media with Dr. Fauci? Because these people are invested, folks, in a second lockdown.