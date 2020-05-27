The Coup Conspirators Deserve a Special Prosecutor

RUSH: Now, a lot of people, ever since… I’ll never forget this. It was a couple of weeks ago, and somebody called here and said, “So when do you think Obama is gonna be indicted?”

I said, “I don’t think it’s gonna happen,” and it lit you people up. And then Snerdley spent the rest of the show sending callers livid at me, accusing me of selling out, and I was just being honest. We don’t criminalize former presidents, and there’s a reason for it. You know, you might say that ex-presidents, in many ways, are above the law, because if you could take criminal action against somebody with whom you disagree politically, then it would really render the presidency almost toothless.

I understand this. You live with it; you die with it. You know, we’ve been able to survive with that kind of strategy, treatment of ex-presidents for as long as the country’s been around. But it’s still not to say it doesn’t frustrate me, folks. It frustrates me out the wazoo. I think everybody in that Obama administration — including Comey and Clapper and Brennan and all of those people — they all ought to get the Paul Manafort treatment. They all deserve to have happen to them what they did, particularly since everything they did was a lie; everything they did was made up. There wasn’t a single fact in two to three years of reporting on it. Well, I happened to come across an op-ed at Real Clear Investigations by a guy named Frank… I don’t know how to pronounce it. It’s M-i-e-l-e. Frank Mealy, Frank Mile, Frank Miley, or Frank Moyay.

I mean, who knows! His piece here is all about this, and he’s not buying it. He thinks Obama shouldn’t get a pass. He thinks none of these people ought to get a pass; that, if they do, that there is never gonna be any limit on any of these people ever. And I know you’re gonna love this. I know you’re gonna agree with it. And his point is that Trump must name a special counsel on Obamagate.

I mean, just throw it back at these people exactly like they aimed it at Trump — and don’t forget us. All of it that was aimed at destroying Trump and reversing the election results was actually aimed at us, the people who voted for Trump, the people that continue to support Trump. So, as the program unfolds today, I will share this with you.