Clinton’s Cover Story for His Epstein Problem

May 28, 2020




RUSH: So you see the story, folks, that there’s a new book out there by Alana Goodman and Daniel Halper claiming Bill Clinton had an affair with the pimp, the madam for Jeffrey Epstein named Ghislaine Maxwell. You know what this is? This is an attempt to exonerate Clinton from being involved with the young girls that Epstein had with him.

Yeah, we’re supposed to say, “Oh, that’s why Clinton was there? He was having an affair with Epstein’s madam? Ohhhh, okay. Well, no big deal.” That’s exactly what that is. You know, I know the Clintons like every square inch of my glorious naked body. I mean, not in the biblical sense, but I understand them, and I know how their strategy works.

