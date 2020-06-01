I Was Moved by the Space Launch

RUSH: Here is Dave in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. Great to have you on the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: Hello, Rush. Mega prayer dittos to you and Kathryn.
RUSH: Thank you, sir, very much.
CALLER: Hey, before the break you mentioned about 1968 which got me to thinking that we had the Apollo 8 launched in ’68; we had riots in ’68. On Saturday, we had riots and we had the Falcon 9 launch. Are we doomed to repeat history? I just wanted to get your take on all of that.
RUSH: Well, you know, I loved it, and it was a fascinating side-by-side comparison of us, was it not?
CALLER: Mmm.
RUSH: Here on one screen America being ripped to shreds by people angry over a number of things. On the other screen, here’s American ingenuity, American entrepreneurism on display: The first time in 10 years that we are launching human beings into space. You people, you may not know this, folks. We’ve had to pay (speaking of) the Russians.
If we wanted to launch our astronauts into space to go up to the International Space Station, we had to use the Russians to do it. But this was a SpaceX capsule. I thought it was… I watched the docking on… What was it? Saturday morning, I watched the docking — no, Sunday morning — and it was fascinating to see. I was moved by it. I was happy to see it.
CALLER: Yeah. I enjoyed it. I watched it with my son. I was 4 years old in 1968, so I don’t remember that. But my birthday’s July 20th, 1969, and my dad told me that for my fifth birthday he arranged the Moon landing —
RUSH: (laughing)
CALLER: — which I believed for years. (laughing)
RUSH: Oh, yeah. Now, I was 18 when the Moon landing happened, and I remember I was working. I was a deejay, and my shift ended. It was a Sunday afternoon. My shift ended just in time to get home and watch the landing, and I was captivated by it like everybody was. Thank you, Dave. I appreciate it.