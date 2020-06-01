Rush 24/7 Stack of Stuff
MUST READS
- FOXNews: George Floyd Death: The Cities Where People are Protesting and Rioting
- Daily Caller: Historic St. John’s Church Set Ablaze In DC As Another Night Of Riots Engulfs Country
- Townhall: Liberalism Kills Communities – Derek Hunter
- Daily Wire: Rioters Hurt 50 Secret Service Agents. Lincoln Memorial Vandalized, Church Burned, American Flags Burned
- National Review: Trump Will ‘Designate’ Antifa a Terrorist Organization – Andrew McCarthy
- Breitbart: American Volunteers Erase Rioters’ Graffiti, Damage
- GatewayPundit: Mayors, Governors Ask Rioters To Wear Face Masks, Practice Social Distancing
- National Review: NYPD Counterterrorism Head Says Organized Groups Planned Looting in Wealthy Neighborhoods
- New York Post: Michael Flynn Transcripts Show Conversations with Sergey Kislyak Were Normal
- The Federalist: New Flynn Transcripts Confirm Mueller Team Lied To The Court And The Country
- FOXNews: Susan Rice Makes Claim Russians Could Be Behind Violent George Floyd Demonstrations
- New York Post: New York’s Nursing Home Horrors Are Even Worse Than You Think
- Townhall: Antifa Hijacks Black Protests, Turns Them Into Violent Riots
- National Review: The Astonishing Hypocrisy on Social Distancing
- The President Has the Constitutional Power to Restore Order. He Must Act – Andrew McCarthy
SHOW PREP
