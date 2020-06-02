Anderson Cooper Says Trump Wants to Dominate Black People

RUSH: Now, here we have the Drive-By Media still trying to convince us — all of us — that the violence and looting is being organized by white supremacists, which raises the question: If white supremacists are responsible for the violence, then why is the left so against Trump taking action against them?
They hate white supremacists, right? They think Trump is the best friend of white supremacists. Here’s Trump trying to stop this. He wants to deploy the military on ’em. He wants to dominate, and the left… Oh, speaking of that, the way the Drive-By Media is distorting Trump’s words on… Let me find the sound bite. It’s going to be audio sound bite… (shuffling papers) I’m looking for… (shuffling) What’s his name? Anderson Cooper. Hang on.
Number 16. There it is. Okay. So the president and the attorney general both have said law enforcement must “dominate the streets.” Now, to any reasonable person, that is perfectly understandable and clear. Law enforcement must dominate versus lawbreakers. Lawbreakers do not get the run of the street, not in this country.
They traditionally haven’t. Law enforcement should dominate, should intimate, should clear the streets, protect people, protect property. “Dominate the streets” is perfectly reasonable, perfectly understandable. In fact, it’s a great way of explaining a policy. Here’s Anderson Cooper last night on CNN distorting it…
COOPER: The president seems to think that dominating black people, dominating peaceful protesters is law and order. It’s not. He calls them thugs? Who’s the thug here? Hiding in a bunker, hiding behind a suit, who is the thug?
RUSH: Do you believe this? Yeah, we do. We have to believe it. That is as bad and dishonest — intellectually dishonest — distortion as you could make. “The president seems to think that dominating black people, dominating…” Wait a minute, now! The media is trying to convince us all this violence and looting is being organized by white supremacists, Mr. Cooper!
If white supremacists are responsible for the violence, why are you so against Trump taking action against them? But yet here’s Anderson Cooper claiming that Trump is ordering the cops to dominate black people. He’s calling them thugs. These people on the left can’t even get their stories straight now. But there’s nobody in the world who believes that Trump meant anything racial by this.
This is strictly about law and order, and protecting people and property.
The idea that that has now become controversial, the idea that defending people — protecting private property, if it’s being ransacked by minorities — is now racist itself? Then if that’s the case, folks, we are royally screwed. If we are at such a point that minorities should be allowed to burn and loot and riot and steal and destroy whatever they want — if that’s gonna be the new definition of tolerance, and any attempt to stop it is racism — then we’re screwed.
And yet that is the exact premise that the Drive-By Media’s attempting to set up here. “The president seems to think dominating black people, dominating peaceful protest is law and order.” You don’t have to dominant people peacefully assembled. You don’t have to dominate people doing things peacefully at any time, day or night, and everybody knows that’s what Trump is talking about.
He’s talking about dominating people who are not just breaking the law, they are destroying cities. And yet right over here it is: The Drive-By Media still trying to convince us that all of this plundering, rioting, and looting is being organized by white supremacists. “A Twitter spokesperson says that a Twitter account claiming to belong to a national Antifa organization has been linked to the white nationalist group Identity Evropa.”
Never heard of them. Yeah, you keep seeing all these gangs of looters checking their iPhones to see where Identity Evropa is telling them to loot next? Really? That’s what they want to try to tell us is going on? White supremacists are behind this? To this day, I don’t think anybody can properly define what they mean by “white supremacists,” because in their world, everybody white is a white supremacist.
Mr. Snerdley, help me out here. You personally, what does white supremacist…? Not white supremacy, but what is a white supremacist to you, personally? (interruption) Okay. “The kooks in the Aryan Nation, the KKK, the skinheads and all. Those are the white supremacists.” Okay, they number about one half of one-third percent of the population. They’re by no means mainstream.
So how is it that according to Anderson Cooper and the rest of the Drive-By Media, white supremacists are behind all the looting and the rioting? And here’s Trump trying to shut it down. They ought to be supporting Trump. They hate white supremacists, right. If the white supremacists are behind this, then they ought to be right in there supporting President Trump. But they’re not.
Well, I hate to tell you, but I don’t think that is the definition of white supremacy as bandied about by the left. I think to them white supremacy is anybody who’s white who doesn’t feel guilty about it. So if you’re… (interruption) Yeah, especially old men. If you are a white person and you don’t feel guilty about it, you’re a white supremacist.
Now, you know, I’m the mayor of Realville. I believe in definitions. Words mean things. So you look at “supremacy.” “White supremacy” to me says that that would mean there are people who think that the white race is superior because it’s better. Well, and there may be some kooks who think that, but they, again, are such a small number you could put ’em in a phone booth (if you could find a phone booth anymore).
The number of white people in America today who actually think they’re better than anybody else on the basis of skin color is so infinitesimally small you couldn’t count them. It wouldn’t be worth your time. And yet that is what they are attempting to say is the dominating culture in the country today — and now going so far as to say that those are the people behind the looting and the rioting and the protests!