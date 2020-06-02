Plugs Comes Out of Basement, Rips Trump

RUSH: The Democrat Party shot Plugs up with something to get him out of the basement and have him standing up straight in front of the teleprompter for enough time to make a speech. So Plugs came out in Philadelphia today speaking about the… Normally I wouldn’t waste your time or mine. We have precious broadcast moments here on the EIB Network.
But Plugs is the de facto Democrat nominee, and he came out today, and he made a speech, and it was written for him, and it’s always, “Can he do it? Will he be able to stay on script, be able to read the prompter? How’s he gonna pull it off?” The Drive-By Media was having orgasms when it was over — so excited; so happy. I’m just keeping you here up to speed. We have just a couple bites from Plugs.
Again, here’s the first of two from this morning…
BIDEN: The president held up the Bible at St. John’s Church yesterday. I just wish he opened it once in awhile instead of brandishing it. Instead he’s preening and sweeping all the guardrails that long protected our democracy, guardrails that have helped make possible this nation’s path to more perfect union, a union that constantly requires reform and rededication. And, yes, the protests from voices that are mistreated, ignored, left out, or left behind. But it is a union, a union worth fighting for.
RUSH: Yeah. “You know, I just wish he opened it once in a while instead of brandishing it.” These little cheap shots from a plagiarist, a guy that couldn’t wear Trump’s jockstrap if he needed a jockstrap. I’m not sure that Plugs needs a jockstrap ever. I just don’t know out there, and I don’t want to know. But I’m just telling you, that this is just cheap, childish little stuff.
He said, “He’s preening and sweeping away all the guardrails that have long protected…” Trump is doing nothing of the sort! Trump, if anything, is attempting to reestablishment the guardrails because, Plugs, it’s your party that’s ripped them to shreds. Your party just in terms of morality, the guardrails have been gone for I don’t know how long, thanks to the Democrat Party.
Economic guardrails? Gee. It’s just incomprehensible the damage the Democrat Party has done to this country.
RUSH: Here’s the second Plugs sound bite from his Philadelphia speech this morning…
BIDEN: I wish I could say that hate began with Donald Trump, will end with him. It did not, and it won’t. Donald Trump has turned this country approximate in a battlefield riven by old resentments and fresh fears. He thinks division helps him. His narcissism has become more important than the nation’s well-being that he leads. I won’t traffic in fear and division.
RUSH: You are doing just that.
BIDEN: I won’t fan the flames of hate.
RUSH: You are doing just that.
BIDEN: I’ll seek to heal the wounds that have long plagued our country, not use them for political gain.
RUSH: It’s exactly what you’re doing.
BIDEN: I will do my job and I will take responsibility.
RUSH: No you never do.
BIDEN: I won’t blame others. I will never forget — I will never forget, I promise you — this job is not about me. It’s about you. It’s about us.
RUSH: “I wish I could say the hate began with Donald Trump and will end with Donald Trump. It didn’t; it won’t.” Well, thanks for the concession. The Democrat Party’s the biggest hate group in this country right now, and if you don’t believe me, just go examine the last almost four years now. What could make them do all that they did to overturn the election results of 2016 if not uncontrollable, raw hatred?
Oh, one more bite I gotta show you.
They do this about 10 times an election cycle with a Democrat nominee. So the Democrat nominee, they’ve had trouble. Plugs doesn’t know where he is half the time, he says stupid things, makes gaffes and so forth, and they get very worried, “Oh, my gosh, can Plugs pull this off?” And now when Plugs or any other Democrat nominee comes out — Kerry did it — and makes a sensible 10-minute speech, they get very, very relieved. And here is how it happened today. Dana Bash, CNN, along with Poppy Harlow reviewing the Plugs speech.
BASH: This is a candidate who has found his voice in a moment. It is very clear, as you both said, he was striving to make contrasts with the president to provide a very, very clear and different choice from the president for voters in November. But he didn’t have to work that hard at it. I mean, this is who Joe Biden is. He is Mr. Empathy. To borrow a phrase from another Democrat, former candidate and President Bill Clinton, that he feels their pain.
RUSH: Right. So he’s not even enough of an individual, they have their own descriptions for him. They have to share descriptions with others. He’s like Bill Clinton. He feels their pain. He’s Mr. Empathy, like somebody else was. But do you notice, “This is a candidate who has found his voice.” Joe Biden has been in Washington and politics for 40 years, 40 years, and they’re all excited he just found his voice.