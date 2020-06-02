Remember How Bill Clinton Used the Bible?

RUSH: You know, folks, I’m old enough to remember and many of you are, too, old enough to remember Bill Clinton got caught shtupping the intern, Monica Lewinsky. The blue stained dress. The cigar. (doing imitation) “I never had sex with that woman, not a single time, never, Ms. Lewinsky, that her name, whatever. I gotta get back to work to the American people. Screw you.” And Madeleine Albright runs out there, “We believe him. If he said he didn’t do it, he didn’t do it.” Hillary Clinton: A vast right-wing conspiracy made my husband hire this intern and call the pizza delivery place. He didn’t do it.
Remember all that? I’m old enough to remember that. So when Clinton got caught, what did he do? The first thing he did, bring in the Reverend Jackson for mutual communal prayer sessions in the White House. Talk about separation of church and state. And then there was the Reverend Jackson who absolving Clinton of any sinful behavior. And then remember Bill and Hillary leaving the White House, walking to the helicopter? Remember Bill and Hillary walking to church every Sunday after having been absolved by the Reverend Jackson, carrying a bible?
Every Sunday for months. That’s right. After getting caught shtupping the intern, Clinton’s walking around with a Bible every Sunday for months with Hillary Rodham Clinton on his arm, and the Drive-Bys swooned, and there wasn’t any fear, and there wasn’t any concern about separation of church and state, and nobody said, “I wish the guy would read what’s in it instead of just brandishing it about.”