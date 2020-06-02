Rush 24/7 Stack of Stuff
MUST READS
- Daily Wire: Police Officers Hit By Cars, Shot, Beaten In Numerous Cities On Monday Night Amid Violent Riots
- Breitbart: George Floyd Protests Continue
- FOXNews: Looters Run Wild in Bronx as Video Shows NYPD Officer Being Beaten: ‘Fordham is on Fire’
- GatewayPundit: More Evidence Riots are Planned Ahead of Time by Groups Linked to the Democrat Party Like Antifa
- Washington Times: Sen. Lindsey Graham Raises Doubts About Antifa’s Role in Riots, Looting
- National Review: Yes, Meet Rioters with Overwhelming Force
- FOX Carolina: White Supremacists Posed as Antifa Online and Called for Violence, Twitter Says
- NewsBusters: CNN Decries Bolstering White House Defenses, Like ‘Authoritarian Countries’
- FOXNews: Looters Run Wild in Bronx as Video Shows NYPD Officer Being Beaten: ‘Fordham is on Fire’
- New York Post: NYPD Grapples with ‘Total Chaos’ on Fifth Night of George Floyd Protests
- New York Post: ‘Hundreds’ of Looters Rush into Macy’s Herald Square Store
- Daily Wire: Minnesota, New York Officials Say Evidence Shows Weekend Riots Were Planned, Chicago Demands Fed Investigation Into ‘Organized’ Violence
- National Review: The Suicide of the Cities – Kyle Smith
- Townhall: Democrats’ Chickens Come Home to Roost – Derek Hunter
- FOXNews: Trump Vows to Mobilize Federal Resources in Address to Nation, Makes Surprise Trip to Church that Caught Fire
- NBC: ‘That’s Not Going to Bring My Brother Back’: George Floyd’s Brother Calls for End to Violence
- The Hill: Harris: Trump ‘Just Tear-Gassed Peaceful Protesters for a Photo Op’
- Breitbart: Donald Trump: Save New York City and Call Up the National Guard
- Breitbart: D.C. Mass Riots End as Trump, Military Restore Order in Nation’s Capital
- Spectator: Antifa’s American Insurgency. The Far-Left Has Perfected the Art of Rioting – Andy Ngo
- New York Post: Biden: Officers Should Train to Shoot Attackers ‘in the Leg Instead of the Heart’
- New York Post: Gov. Andrew Cuomo: De Blasio, NYPD Failed to Protect NYC from Looters
- Mediaite: Gun Sales Surge 80 Percent, Breaking May Record, During Coronavirus Pandemic and Protests
SHOW PREP
Here are some of the places I go to prepare for the show: