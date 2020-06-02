The Riots Are an Offshoot of the Democrat Party

RUSH: You know, this is a fascinating little tweet. Is it? Yeah, this is a tweet, and I could have put the photo up in the Dittocam but did not. The pictures are too small. It’s four plantations in the South. You know, plantations now are bed and breakfasts, and they’re tourist sites and whatever else they are. They are also sitting ducks.
But they are what they are. They’re there. There is a tweet of four of these places, and here is the text. There are 23,000 likes on this and it hasn’t been removed. This is the point. This tweet has not been pulled down by Twitter. Twitter has not determined this tweet poses a problem at all. Here’s the text: “If you’re protesting and rebelling in the South, consider setting fire to the plantations that are now museums, theme parks, and wedding venues.
“They’re made of wood and will burn quickly. Your ancestors built them, but never been benefited from their labor. They are yours to destroy.” Right there you have it. I’ll hold it up so you can see it. You can’t see much there. Four plantations. It looks like a bunch of Scarlett O’Hara homes here from Gone With the Wind, and here is basically a tweet urging people to destroy them. Burn them to the ground.
“[C]onsider setting fire to the plantations that are now museums, theme parks, wedding venues. They’re made of wood. They’ll burn quickly. Your ancestors [i.e., slaves] built them, but [the slaves] never been benefited from their labor. They are yours to destroy.” Twitter has not taken it down. This apparently doesn’t constitute a violation of any of Twitter’s norms.
How can it not?
Audio sound bites. One more Plugs. This from yesterday, Wilmington, Delaware. He went to the Bethel AME Church, and he spoke, and among other things, said this…
BIDEN: The idea that instead of standing there and teaching a cop when an unarmed person is coming at him with a knife or something, shoot him in the leg instead of in the heart. It’s a very different thing. There’s a lot of different things that can change.
RUSH: Were you able to hear that? Plugs said, “The idea that instead of standing there and teaching a cop when there’s an unarmed person coming at them with a knife or something shooting them in the leg instead of in the heart. It’s a very different thing. There’s a lot of different things that can change.” So Plugs is actively encouraging that criminals and thugs be shot in the leg, not in the heart.
Can you imagine…? (interruption) What? What? (interruption) But can you imagine if Donald Trump had said this? Can you imagine if Trump said this? Don’t even put him in a church. Just imagine Trump announcing new police policy to make people safer and to make sure that we do not kill the protesters or the thugs or the rioters. “I’m instructing cops to shoot ’em in the leg instead of in the heart.”
There was not a single reaction of any kind aimed at Biden from the Democrat media or anywhere else. I mean, there’s some people laughing at him like us. Moving on. Sunday in Raleigh, North Carolina, this is the police chief, Cassandra Deck-Brown. That’s hyphenated, Deck-Brown, speaking about violence and looting in the city.
BROWN: A building, a window, a door, the property within it can easily be replaced. But for a person who’s had officers shot — and more recently than not — I will not put an officer in harm’s way to protect the property inside of a building.
RUSH: Well, excuse me, but isn’t that what the cops do? She said (summarized), “A building, a window, a door, the property in it can easily be replaced. I’m not gonna worry about it, but for a person who’s had officers shot — more recently than not — I will not put an officer in harm’s way to protect the property inside a building.” Guess what that is an invitation to?
That’s what the police are for. This is the same thing that Democrats were saying to enforce the lockdown. It was worth shutting down the economy if it only saved one life. “I’m not going to deploy one cop if the purpose is to save stuff inside the building.” You know, let your insurance company get hold of that. Find out what happens to your insurance rates if that becomes city policy.
But, you know, this is not the only odd thing coming out of North Carolina. Earlier today, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services secretary was asked a question, if she was worried about seeing COVID-19 spreading because of all the protesters out there in large groups. And the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services secretary said, “No. No. These people have a right to have their voices heard, and most of them are wearing masks.”
So if I understand this, it’s okay for people to protest in large groups. But for months we were told by this same kind of person, Health and Human Services secretaries, that it was too dangerous for small businesses and restaurants and churches to open up due to the high risk. “No, no, no, no, no! You can’t open your church. No, no, no, no, no! You cannot open your restaurant. No, no, no, no, no, no, no, you cannot open your business!
“It’s too risky, too dangerous. You could inadvertently — or purposely — end up spreading a second wave of the virus!” But now? She’s not worried about COVID-19 spreading because of protesters, ’cause “those people have a right to have their voices heard.” They have — the protesters have — a right to be heard. You don’t have a right to open your church.
You don’t have a right to open your business. You don’t have a right to open your restaurant. Stop and think about that. Meanwhile, in North Carolina, they have a curfew, and if anybody there — aside from protesters! Protesters can violate curfews, apparently everywhere. Have you noticed this? Curfews do not apply to protesters, ladies and gentlemen.
But if you violate the curfew? I don’t know what the fine is in your area. It could be up to thousand dollars. Maybe six months in jail. But they’re not arresting looters. Oh, no! They’re being understanding. They are being compassionate. Here is Tammy Morales. Tammy Morales is a member of the Seattle city council, and they had a city council briefing last night, and this is what this member, Tammy Morales, had to say in the meeting…
MORALES: What you don’t want here is for our constituents to be told to be civil, not to be reactionary, to be told that looting doesn’t solve anything. It does make me wonder and ask the question: Why looting bothers people so much more than knowing that across the country black men and women are dying every day and far too often at the hands of those who are sworn to protect and serve?
RUSH: So she doesn’t know why looting bothers me. She’s on the Seattle city council. And don’t forget the mayor of Seattle, Jenny Durkan, she’s out there blaming white men for much of the violence and destruction. “Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan asserted Sunday night that ‘white men’ are responsible for much of the widespread destruction across the country.”
So let’s see. White men, white supremacists, and now we’ve got the Seattle city council member saying, “I don’t know why people are so upset about looting.” She said, “I don’t want to hear, I don’t want to hear our constituents be told they have to be civil, not be reactionary, be told that looting doesn’t solve anything. It does make me wonder and ask the question, why does looting bother people so much more than knowing that across the country black men and women are dying every day and far too often the hands of those sworn to protect and serve.” She’s tired of hearing looting doesn’t solve anything. It must mean that, to her, looting solves things.
Anyway, we got some time left here in the busy broadcast segment. Let’s go to back to the phones. Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Ann Maria, I’m glad you called. It’s great to have you with us. Hello.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. Thanks so much for having me on. I was calling to mention that the local Democratic government here in Minneapolis has been protecting Antifa. And this is all what happened here, a result of that, because — and I thought when I first moved here from New York six years ago this was one of those right wing conspiracies, but after this all happened, it’s very obvious to me that it’s true. You know, we have pictures of Keith Ellison circulating from January in 2018 with the Antifa handbook.
RUSH: Right.
CALLER: We have pictures of Keith Ellison’s son, Jeremiah Ellison, who is now on the local Minneapolis city council supporting — his tweets supporting Antifa. Jeremiah Ellison took over the city council seat that Jacob Frame vacated when he became mayor. Jacob Frame let the rioters take over the police station.
RUSH: Right.
CALLER: He let them take it.
RUSH: It’s worse than that. He let them destroy it.
CALLER: Correct. Correct. We have pictures of Ilhan Omar’s daughter tweeting with the rioters for supplies, for plywood and other materials to help shield them.
RUSH: It’s exactly my point. These are who the people of Minnesota and Minneapolis-St. Paul elected.
CALLER: Correct. Correct. Because the people of Minneapolis and St. Paul are primarily radical left white liberals who, you know, have been taught they should feel guilty for their whiteness and they therefore need to do something about that.
RUSH: Right, right.
CALLER: And also there’s a very large Muslim community. And, you know, that’s why Ilhan Omar took over the congressional seat that Keith Ellison vacated.
RUSH: Right.
CALLER: And it’s very frightening to me. And, you know, there’s so much evidence of it, and now it’s so clear to me. And I almost actually thought of picking up the phone and calling the FBI, but then I thought surely they have —
RUSH: Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait a minute. What is now very clear to you?
CALLER: The fact that the Democratic Party has protected Antifa and has historically, and in this case hijacked the Black Lives Matter movement to create civil unrest.
RUSH: Well, you know — okay. You know what? I — because I don’t want to be unnecessarily argumentative or provocative, I will go ahead and let it stand that Black Lives Matter has been hijacked. Ahem. I’m just gonna tell you. Antifa is simply a new name for all of these left-wing, Democrat Party aligned and sponsored protest groups going back to the sixties. You had the Weathermen. He had the SDS, Students for Democrat Society. I can’t even think of all the names. Antifa is Occupy Wall Street. It’s Black Lives Matter. They’re all the same people and thinking under different names. They have different organizations for the purposes of fundraising.
Membership is actively recruited. But it is the Democrat Party. They are the Democrat Party. What you see on the streets of New York and all these other blue states, this is — what’s the term, the outgrowth? This is what you get. This is the Democrat Party. This is what they sponsor. This is what they inspire. This is what their policies lead to. Democrat Party policies are conceived and created in rage and anger. And it’s not just me saying this. You go back and read the biographies, autobiographies of say — go ahead and read Michelle Obama’s or Sotomayor, the Supreme Court associate justice, and you’ll find that rage, in Sotomayor’s case at Princeton, rage was the order of the day.
Rage was used to intimidate, that they arrived on campus enraged in anger. It was their daily existence. It was the way they got their way. It was the way they intimidated. And they showed up angry. And the rage was due to being mistreated, being discriminated against because of being a minority, female, Hispanic minority, what have you. Much of it’s out of the Alinsky handbook, actually. But it’s all Marxist, folks, and it is all studied. It’s all practically applied. None of this is random. None of this is something happens and these people see it and they get mad and take to the streets. They are waiting. They are programmed. They are waiting for the call to action.
It’s not that George Floyd was murdered; it’s that somebody was at the hands of a cop, and that’s the go signal. They are paid, and they are laying in wait. They’re in homes, wherever they are, wherever they’re holed up, and they’re giving the go signal, and this stuff is then, with the aid of the media, it’s made to look spontaneous. That’s key. It’s made to look like these people were happy and fine and minding their own business until America became America again one day, when in fact this stuff is in the playbook, it is organized, it is programmed, it is paid for, and it’s very mobile.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: All right. So I’m looking up there at the monitors. Thousands of protesters marching through New York City. Thousands of them. And I have noted earlier during today, there’s something happening in a lot of cities today at around three o’clock Eastern. I’m not gonna mention places, cities, or anything — I don’t want to alert anybody — but I just noted that there are a lot of places — let me put it this way — gearing up for what they think communities, cities, towns, what they think is going to be potential protest problems at around 3 p.m. eastern today.
And right here on cue, right on schedule, thousands of protesters are marching through New York City with a CNN guy right at the front getting on-the-spot interviews. And he’s wearing a mask, by the way, to protect himself from the coronavirus.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Here is Wendy in Camano Island in Washington. Great to have you with us on the EIB Network. Hi.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. Thanks for taking my call and just lots of prayers for your recovery and —
RUSH: Thank you. Thank you very much.
CALLER: So we have a little town called Snohomish, Washington, that’s just about 30 miles north of Seattle.
RUSH: Snohomish?
CALLER: Snohomish.
RUSH: Snohomish. Okay.
CALLER: Yeah. It has about 9,000 people population, and when they heard that the riots were coming their way, their citizens — their local guys –got out their guns, open carried, and protected their — and stood in front of their — citizens and citizens of the towns. There was, like, a little brigade of dump trucks patrolling the area, and the police officers were driving through.
They knew that their little town was never gonna be able to defend — their police would never be able to defend — against a riot. There’s just too many, you know, for their small police force. So they got up there and the police, you know, saw that nothing bad was going on. They were open carrying legally.
And as protesters started to arrive, they would march down the street. You can imagine there’s lots of verbal sparring going on that way. But not one shot, not one altercation, no vandalism, no one was hurt. And it turned into a tailgate party by the time it ended.
RUSH: Well, did the protesters know that the town citizenry was armed?
CALLER: Well, when they showed up, yeah. (laughing)
RUSH: Well, that’s what I mean. So it was obvious they were carrying?
CALLER: Oh, very obvious. Very.
RUSH: Now, the next question: Why would protesters target a town of 9,000? What’s in it for ’em?
CALLER: What’s been flying around in our news is that they were gonna take it to the rural white areas, rural and suburban areas. Instead of the cities, they’re going into the small towns “where the white people were.”
RUSH: Ah.
CALLER: That’s what their thought was, but in reality —
RUSH: Wait a minute. White people don’t live in Seattle?
CALLER: Oh, no, there’s plenty of white people in Seattle also, but there’s also different ethnicities in Seattle. But the same thing is true of Snohomish. There’s other ethnicities. You know, in Washington State we have clearly a lot of white people, but also a lot of African-American people and Indian people and Asian people and Hispanic people. They’re all represented in our town.
RUSH: You got a lot of Eskimos there too.
CALLER: Some, but —
RUSH: Some. I mean, not a lot.
CALLER: Yeah.
RUSH: But there is a representation there.
CALLER: Yeah. And we have a lot of, like, Samoan people.
RUSH: Right, they’re all Seahawks season ticket holders.
CALLER: Right. Yeah. Yeah. Anyway, but nothing —
RUSH: That’s great. So the point is the protesters target Snohomish ’cause they figure it’s gonna be easy. “A town of 9,000 white people, what can stop us?” and then they find out when they get there that the population is overwhelmingly armed and ready for them, and so nothing happened.
CALLER: Exactly.
RUSH: So your story is one of deterrence, is your point, right?
CALLER: Yes.
RUSH: This is a way to deter these people?
CALLER: Yes. Yeah. There was nothing. There was, you know, verbal sparring, but no —
RUSH: Verbal sparring? Boy, you are diplomatic. You know, you need to go to the United Nations.
CALLER: (laughing)
RUSH: “Verbal sparring.” We all know what that means.
CALLER: Oh, yeah. (laughiung)
RUSH: Up yours, you no good whatever. Anyway, I’m so glad you called, Wendy. Thanks. Thanks very much.
I’ve had a couple of emails from people who asked if I may want to walk about something I’ve said today, and that is, “Did you really mean to say that you think all this is an offshoot of the Democrat Party?” meaning the looting and the riots and the protests.
Folks, I don’t want to walk that back. What in the world is wrong with it? (sigh) Let me just put it another way. Let me try it this way, okay? Is there or is there not…? Let me ask you: Is there or is there not a political party that sees political advantage in riots, looting, and arson? There is. Is there or is there not a political party that sees political opportunity in 40 million Americans out of work?
Yes! It’s not even arguable. Is there a political party…? Is there or is there not a political party that implemented policies that ended up killing tens of thousands of elderly people in nursing homes? Yes! Yes! It’s the Democrat Party. It’s in New York. It’s in the State of Washington. Is there or is there not a political party which continues to seek a benefit from an economic shutdown in a number of blue states?
Yes! The answer to every question I’ve asked is “yes,” and the particular party we’re talking about is the Democrat Party. Is there or is there not a political party that used America’s law enforcement and intelligence agencies to spy on and attempt to overturn the election of Donald Trump? Yes! It’s inarguable. There is so much going on now that it is easy to get lost in what’s on television and what’s all over social media.
But if you try, if you step back, you will see what is critical in this country: You must reject the Democrat Party. The Democrat Party is the reason for the angst; the reason for the nervousness, the fear, the anger, trepidation. All of this can be traced to the Democrat Party and a famously uttered philosophy of theirs: A crisis is a terrible thing to waste.
They are attempting to maximize every element of this crisis while they create additional branches of the crisis. There is corruption, there’s destruction, there is despair, and it all originates from the Democrat Party. “Mr. Limbaugh, are you saying the Republican Party’s not…?” I’m telling you the Republican Party doesn’t even think this way. That’s the big difference. The Republican Party does not think, “Okay, how can we benefit by destroying elements of the American economy?”
They don’t think that way, folks. I’m sorry. “How can we benefit from shutting down the American economy? How can we benefit from putting 40 million people out of work?” The Republican Party doesn’t think that way. Now, I realize a lot of people don’t agree. A lot of people think that the Republican Party is in fact what the Democrat Party is, and that’s a testament to the success of the PR campaigns over the years, of the media and the Democrat Party itself.
Anyway, I got time to squeeze a call in before the break. San Antonio, Mike, you’re next, sir. Welcome to the EIB Network. Great to have you here.
CALLER: Thank you. I’m praying for you. Hey, real quick, something that’s lost on most people. When the president declared Antifa a terrorist organization, what that did was it opened up the full extent of all the intelligence community to collect against them. Normally you can only collect against Americans under very specific conditions and you can only hold information for six months. Those handcuffs are now off, which allows every single part of the U.S. intelligence community to collect against ’em, which means they’re gonna start looking at money, they’re gonna start looking at financing. And from my point of view, that’s super important because we know following that trail of money is gonna tell us a lot.
RUSH: Well, has that actually happened?
CALLER: Well, they’re gonna start. As soon as he declared them a terrorist organization, that was the point when the intelligence —
RUSH: Yeah, but it hasn’t happened yet and there are people trying to intimate him by saying it’s unconstitutional, “You can’t do that, you can’t do that, who do you think you are, president? You can’t do that,” and they’re trying to make sure he doesn’t declare them a terrorist group.
CALLER: Yes, sir.
RUSH: But are you aware that it has happened and I’m not?
CALLER: That’s what he said, that I saw on the news. I think there’s some formal documentation, he’s gotta sign some stuff and there’s gotta be a finding, probably, and then there’s gotta be oversight set up, all those kinds of things.
RUSH: So you think that there’s gonna be Senate and House investigations of Antifa?
CALLER: No, no, no, no. That’s all executive branch. The intelligence community belongs to the executive branch, it’s executable side —
RUSH: Oh, I misunderstood what you might by oversight then.
CALLER: Yeah, oversight means — I’m sorry. It goes into Patriot Act. You can only collect against Americans under a specific set of circumstances, and you can only hold information for six months under any circumstances.
RUSH: Right.
CALLER: Unless there’s (unintelligible) terrorist organization. Now that they’re declared a terrorist organization, those handcuffs have been removed, and they can collect and they can go back for six months and see if there’s any linkage, any communication, and then they can start delving into how finances have moved —
RUSH: And you expect this to happen?
CALLER: I do. And I think everybody’s gonna have a good time.
RUSH: Well, I hope you’re right. I haven’t heard any more about this since the president first discussed it as a possibility, and then there was the usual and predictable, understandable, “You can’t do that. That’s unconstitutional. You’re a fascist. You don’t know who you are, you pig.” And that’s the last I had heard of it. So you sound pretty confident about this; so we’ll roll with it. I appreciate the call out there, Mike.