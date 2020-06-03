×

Rush Limbaugh

Barr and Durham Will Act Before the Election

Jun 3, 2020




RUSH: Here’s Jerry in Dayton, Ohio. Jerry, great to have you. How you doing, sir?

CALLER: Thanks, Rush. Megga thoughts and prayers.

RUSH: Thank you, sir.

CALLER: So concerning AG Barr’s and Durham’s investigation, I have a two-part question for you.

RUSH: Yeah.

CALLER: So, one. Do you believe that it will be wrapped up before the election —

RUSH: Yes.

CALLER: — I think all your listeners understand the severity. And if so, do you think it brings enough to just make this election for Biden crumble and put so much on the laps that they won’t be able to function?

RUSH: I do think there’s gonna be action before, conclusions before the election, before November. I think that’s one of the private secret purposes, objectives. No. Whether there is enough damage, enough evidence here that damages Biden, that remains to be seen, but I think it’s going to be profoundly impactful. And I’ll have to expand on this tomorrow because I’m out of time. I appreciate it, Jerry.

