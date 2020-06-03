New York Is What’s in Store for All Of Us If Trump Loses the Presidency

RUSH: This is Chris, my adopted hometown, Sacramento, California. Hello, sir.
CALLER: Hey, good morning, Rush.
RUSH: Hi.
CALLER: Mega dittos and mega prayers.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: Just as a segue from what you were just speaking about before the break, you know, the theory that I proposed to your screener was, you know, living in this blue state, I feel like the blue state governors are actually hoping and praying that Trump does something, and the reason I say that — and when I say something, send in the National Guard or send in some sort of aid — because it would do twofold.
It would fix the problem that they have with the rioting, the looting, and the issues that we’re having out here. But it would also give them the capability to condemn it. And it would give them the capability to call him a racist and give ’em that point that they’re looking for. So I think the best thing that he could do is to stand by, not do nothing, but be ready and say we’re ready to roll whenever you want help.
RUSH: Well, you’re right. It’s one of two things. They’re either waiting for Trump to send in the Guard — and I think this is what de Blasio wanted. I think de Blasio wanted Trump send in the military. If somebody died, if a New Yorker died at the hands of the U.S. military, the left was all ready to go with that story. “U.S. military in New York illegally due to presidential order kills innocent New Yorker,” blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, whatever.
The second thing these governors want is bailouts. So it’s one of two. They’re looking at the opportunity here because of the virus at first and now the protests and the unrest. They’ve got so many financial obligations that they don’t have any prayer of meeting. Illinois, too, in terms of unfunded pension liabilities, obligations, their budget deficits. And I think that they’re holding out that, you know, Trump will realize that there can’t be a national economic recovery without New York and California, so they might ultimately get bailed out.
I think Trump’s gonna leave ’em alone. I think New York right now is serving a really great purpose. New York is a preview of what a Democrat win in November will mean for the whole country. If you want people like Cuomo and de Blasio running where you live, take a look at New York. If the Democrats win, if Biden, whoever wins the presidency, New York is the model for where we’re headed, from nursing homes to riots to everything in between.