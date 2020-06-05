Dyslexic Rush Revere Reader Thanks Host for Turning Point in Life

RUSH: Robbie in Olathe, Kansas. You’re next. Great to have with us. Open Line Friday. Hi.
CALLER: Hi, Mr. Limbaugh. First thing, happy anniversary.
RUSH: Thank you.
CALLER: And, secondly, so I called in about two years ago, talked about your Rush Revere books and how I’m dyslexic and that I love reading them.
RUSH: Oh, yeah.
CALLER: And at that time no one knew I was dyslexic. I was ashamed of it. I was in a dark place. Hated it. Since then, after I got done, I was like, “Wow, that’s cool. I talked to Mr. Limbaugh. That’s so cool.” Then I was like, “Whoa. I just told millions of people that I have dyslexia and didn’t even think about it and that it wasn’t a big deal.” And so since then it’s allowed me to have the confidence to really help get me through a lot of things with my dyslexia, and it’s gotten light years better. I mean, it was a turning point in my life. So I just want to thank you for that.
RUSH: So you’ve simply by admitting it to people you don’t have to hide behind it, you mean, or act —
CALLER: Yes, sir. I mean, it was controlling my life. And once I got out of it, it’s really opened me up.
RUSH: You know what? You found out that people are amazingly tolerant and it wasn’t a big deal to them. They weren’t gonna judge you because of it.
CALLER: Yes, sir.
RUSH: Well, that’s awesome.
CALLER: And I just really appreciate you and everything you do. You’ve helped me get politically smart. And I just really appreciate you.
RUSH: Well, you’re already politically smart. You’re listening to the program. The proof is abundant there. I’m so glad to hear that. You successfully came out from under that barrier that people are in when they’re so concerned about what other people think of them. You have successfully escaped that. More power to you. That’s absolutely awesome. I love hearing it.