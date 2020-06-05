Health Experts: Social Justice More Important Than Social Distancing

RUSH: This is a Politico story. I’m just gonna read to you the headline: “Suddenly, Public Health Officials Say Social Justice Matters More Than Social Distance.” This is a story urging you to forget the virus, forget social distancing, forget everything you’ve been told about how to protect yourself and others from the virus. Instead, get out there and protest. Instead, get out there, get close, get tight.
For months you were told to stay home to save America, to flatten the curve, to stop the virus, to save the American hospital system. Whatever excuse you were given. Now the same health experts, many of them, are encouraging the public to join mass protests. So you could be forgiven if you were confused.
Wait, wait, wait. You said that paramount — Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, we gotta mitigate, we gotta mitigate, we gotta socially distance. We gotta wear masks, we gotta do all this, we gotta shut down everything, shut down the NFL, shut down the NBA, gotta shut down MLB, we gotta shut down everything, we can’t go out, shut down the schools.
Now, no, we gotta go out and join the protests, screw all that stuff we told you. In fact, even Dr. Fauci is saying that school can open this fall now. Oh, yes, I have it right here in the Stack, Dr. Fauci, “We’re not expecting that big a second wave.” Why not? What’s changed? Nothing’s changed. It’s just that they were taking all of this news, the scare tactics combined, to get you to stay home, which you did.