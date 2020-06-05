Poll Shocker: Trump Approval 40% with Likely Black Voters?

RUSH: I’ve had this story, I’ve had this since the program began, and I’m confused. I don’t see how this can be true. I’m very wary of telling you this. But here we go. Rasmussen Reports, the survey people, the polling people, have reported that black voter approval for Trump has surged to over 40%.
Despite the recent riots over police brutality, Rasmussen says that black approval for the job President Trump is doing is now over 40%. Our Daily Presidential Tracking Poll today shows black likely voter approval of the job Trump is doing is now over 40%. This goes back to about 11 o’clock this morning. I saw it about noon. I said, “This can’t be true.” I said, “I’s gotta be a spoof. It’s gotta be a phishing attack. It’s gotta be something. You talk about something that does not jibe with what we’ve been seeing in the Drive-By Media.”
The stuff in the Drive-By Media, you would think that every African-American alive today doesn’t just disapprove of Trump. They despise the guy. Now we’ve got a polling company saying 40% of likely African-American voters approve of the job Trump is doing.