We’re Witnessing the Massive Failure of Liberalism

RUSH: There also, ladies and gentlemen, you know, one of the themes that I have been on for a long time, but I’ve been intensely trying to drive home a point for the last two weeks, three weeks, and that is the utter failure of the Democrat Party to come through for its constituents. You’ve heard me say this I don’t know how many times. Maybe you’re a little tired of hearing me say it. The Democrat Party has been promising utopia. And yet where is all this police brutality happening? In Democrat blue states.
It’s so bad that they’re now seriously gonna defund police departments in Minneapolis, in New York, and in California. Liberalism is on record here as a total failure, folks. Socialism on record, on display, is a total failure. The Democrat Party, which is the home of all of that, on display as a public massive failure. Everything they have been promising their constituents are things for 50 years their constituents still have grievances about, their constituents are still complaining.
Look at civil rights. You have the Civil Rights Act 1964, 1965, LBJ and the Democrats going nuts, massively passing all this legislation to end inequality, to end discrimination, and yet what? It’s worse now than ever. It is worse than ever. The Democrat Party and liberalism and their prescriptions is worse than ever. It is an abject, total failure.
And so what have they had to do? Well, now they give back. They can’t blame themselves, obviously, which we all should. They are ultimately responsible. The Democrat Party (liberalism, leftism, communism, socialism, whatever) is an abject, total failure for the people who’ve been promised all of these wonderful benefits and utopian-type lifestyles.
So now what do they do to cover up their failure, which is a failure of over 50 years? Why, we gotta go back 400 years and we gotta blame America. We gotta blame America’s founding. America’s founding is itself unjust and immoral, and that’s where the real problem lies. America is irredeemable! America’s original sins, whatever they are — slavery, leaving other people out — can’t be fixed.
Why? Well, because the Democrat Party has been trying to fix ’em for 50 years and they failed, so obviously it can’t be fixed,” and this is where we are. This is how they’re covering their own butts with their own people, their own voters. They can’t admit that what they believe in is a failure. They can’t admit that their ideas don’t work and haven’t worked.
So it’s the old fall back: Blame America and blame Republicans. Well, the reason I bring all this up is because I missed something yesterday that people called my attention to. It’s a Wall Street Journal column by Daniel Henninger, and the headline is: “Liberalism Has Failed, 50 years…” No, no. No. No, wait. That’s the headline I wrote. “America’s New Nihilism” is the headline.
You know what nihilism is, right? These intellectuals use these terms. Nihilism — nihilism, however you pronounce it — is a rejection of all religious and moral principles, and that’s what the left believes in. The left doesn’t believe in religion. They don’t believe in God, and they don’t want you believing in religion or God, and they certainly don’t believe in morality.
Morality, to them, is however each individual defines it. You don’t have the right to define morality! You… Nobody has the right to tell them what’s right and wrong. They get to do that. Well, that’s nihilism or nihilism, and this is also part of the way they’re covering up for their massive failure. Anyway, Henninger writes about this massive failure, and he traces it back…
You can go further than this, but he traces it back to 1968 and the protests in Chicago by the anti-war left against the Democrat Party, the convention, the DNC and all that. But it is really good. It’s really good, and I’m sorry I missed it, because I would have touted it yesterday, had I seen it. His column runs on Thursday. You may remember me talking when it came out.
Do you remember the Wall Street Journal headline or op-ed…? Actually, it was an editorial, meaning it wasn’t signed, and it was about how we’ve lost our guardrails? Henninger wrote that. Henninger wrote it. It’s rare for an unsigned editorial to have a life span like that one has. The guardrails are, you know, the things that keep us in the lanes: Morality and decency and right and wrong.
His piece was about the guardrails are plummeting, the guardrails are failing — the guardrails are falling, they’re disappearing — all because of liberalism and the Democrat Party. But, folks, it is so true, and it makes what’s happening now all the more hurtful and incredible because they have convinced all these young Millennial kids.
A lot of wealthy, white Millennials have joined Antifa. So they’ve convinced all these people of things that are not true, and they’ve convinced them to be angry at people they have no reason to be angry at — such as me, you and me. But it’s a mean trick to keep people — it’s a pretty good trick to keep people – fired up and wired up over something that has never worked.
But the point is that the Democrat Party, as it is constituted and as it is functioning today, all of this that’s happening that’s in relationship to the George Floyd murder, it’s all a failure. The fact that George Floyd was murdered is a testament to the failure of liberal Democrat politics. Where did it happen?
This kind of racism and bigotry and ugly behavior by the cops, the Democrats are supposed to have fixed that, right? I mean, that’s what the Democrat Party promises. There isn’t gonna be any of that stuff anymore. There isn’t gonna be any meanness. There isn’t gonna be any extremism where Democrats run the show, where Democrats rule the roost because that’s where there’s gonna be fairness, and equality, and sameness and all that.
And yet the worst examples of Americans’ depravity, the worst examples of America’s economic failing, the worst examples of America’s lack of morality are to be found right smack-dab in the middle of Democrat Party institutions, platforms, and existence.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Now, back to the Daniel Henninger piece — and, folks, this is a hugely important thing. You know, this program is about the way people vote. This program is about changing minds and hearts. This program is about being in the arena of ideas and having a chance to reach people who both agree and disagree, but primarily among those who disagree, to reach them in a way to cause them to question what they think.
Not by lying to them. Not by tricking them. Not by using them or humiliating them. Simply giving them a truth that they have not been exposed to, or series of them. The failure of liberalism is what’s on parade here! The failure of the Democrat Party — the failure of the Civil Rights acts and the civil rights coalition, the failure of liberalism and socialism and communism — is on display with every riot, every protest march, every burned cop car, every torn-down building, every building set afire.
Every bit of evidence you see is a testament to the failure of liberalism, not to its success. It isn’t working. Its people are not happy. Its voters are not satisfied. They are not content. They’re not even close to content, much less happy. They are perennially enraged. They are constantly angry. And it makes perfect sense because every promise that’s been made has been broken. Every promise that’s been made has not been kept. And the promises are big.
I mean, you can’t promise much more than utopia. They have promised to eliminate cops killing black people. They have promised to eliminate racial discrimination against African-Americans and minorities. They have promised to eliminate people laughing at you and making fun of you. They have promised to get even with people who are mean-spirited and angry. They’ve promised to get even with all these people who have more money than you. They have promised they’re gonna get even with all these corporations, these multinationals that don’t hire you, and they overcharge you, and they cause you to lose your health care. They’re gonna get even with all of it.
And they don’t get even with anybody. And they don’t fix anything. And the people that vote for ’em know it. There’s a witness. They got witnesses. Fifty years of abject, total failure. The mystery is why they keep voting for ’em. We know the answer. Because they have convinced them that we are whatever, the worst examples of whatever can be. The popular comparison today is Nazis. We’re the modern incarnation of Nazis and Trump in Charlottesville, he said there are good people everywhere, including in the neo-Nazis, good things in the Klan. The Ku Klux Klan is a Democrat Party operation, folks. It always has been.
The Ku Klux Klan was the military wing of the Democrat Party back during the worst of the segregation days, and it was Democrat senators who led the segregation movement. And the Klan was their violence organization. Robert “Sheets” Byrd, a Grand Kleagle or grand cloogle or Grand Wizard, or whatever, now he’s a U.S. senator. Well, he’s not; he’s dead. But he was a United States senator from West Virginia, Robert “Sheets” Byrd. That somehow never did attach itself to the Democrats. He could go on TV and use the N-word. He did it on Meet the Press. He used the N-word. Well, everybody understood that he was reformed.
So these protests, I don’t care, peaceful or otherwise, they are demonstrations against failed Democrat blue state governors. They are demonstrations against failed blue state mayors and city managers. We’re being told that all these protests are aimed at us, us Republicans and us conservatives, but we didn’t do anything that’s made them mad. That stuff’s all happening in blue states. Minnesota, Minneapolis-St. Paul, liberal blue states, liberal blue cities running the police department. This is not supposed to be possible with Democrats running things. But look, it is. And it hasn’t changed in 50 years.
All of these protests from sea to shining sea, coast to coast, are in response to deplorable and failed Democrat, liberal leadership. And you need to take note of this. It should result in these people getting fewer and fewer and many fewer people voting for them because they’re failures. Donald Trump is not responsible for whatever grievances these people are marching against. Donald Trump wasn’t there when George Floyd died. Donald Trump wasn’t anywhere near when that went down.
Daniel Henninger’s piece. “This is not 1968. It’s worse. The late 1960s were the heyday of modern American liberalism, which was then an ideology of hope. A bipartisan Congress passed landmark civil-rights legislation in 1964 and 1965. The precipitating event of the urban riots in 1968 was the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. New York, Trenton, Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore, Kansas City, and Washington were on fire. Arguably back then, despite passage of President Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society programs, not enough time had passed for liberal policies,” to actually take hold. So he’s being charitable here. So ’64, ’65, LBJ passes the civil rights legislation. The Great Society is what it was called. Massive welfare state creation. And by 1968, it still hadn’t had time to plant roots and sprout trees and whatever, so it was still questionable.
Okay. “Last week, George Floyd died after rough treatment from arresting Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin, who was arrested and charged with murder. Since then, there have been daily protests accompanied by riot and pillage in multiple U.S cities. A primary claim made repeatedly this week is that the U.S., which means the American people, are guilty of perpetual ‘systemic racism.'”
No. No. Just because things are all askew and broken in blue states does not mean America has a systemic racism problem. What it means is that liberalism and the Democrat Party have failed. But it doesn’t mean America is bad. It doesn’t mean that America has any explaining. America didn’t do anything. There is no systemic racism that explains what happened to George Floyd. What happened to George Floyd took place because liberal Democrat policies and liberal Democrat power do not solve the problems they promise to solve.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: We’ll go to Philadelphia. This is Robert. I’m glad you called, sir.
CALLER: Rush, you need to get it together, man, because this country needs you, you know what I’m saying? I mean, you gotta hang in there be, you know what I mean? We need you. We need you right now. So just hang in there. You know what I’m saying?
RUSH: Thank you, sir. Yep. Yep. Yep. I hear you. I hear you. I need to double down and work even harder. I got it.
CALLER: That’s it. I don’t believe that — this is my own personal opinion. I think this moved on to another section. It isn’t about the shutdown. It isn’t about the protests. It isn’t about the looting and the violence, which I’ve seen plenty living here in Philadelphia. I’m gonna walk outside my house and hear the ATMs blow up —
RUSH: What’s it about, then?
CALLER: It’s about the Democrats sabotaging this country. They lost on the Russian thing —
RUSH: That’s exactly – (crosstalk)
CALLER: — the Kavanaugh thing. Yeah. They lost on other things, and what do they got left? Sabotage. That’s it.
RUSH: Well, obviously they are sabotaging — although sabotage, in some people’s minds, carries with it secrecy, that sabotage occurs when people aren’t aware of it. This is happening right in front of our faces. That’s my point today. The Democrat Party is an abject failure. American liberalism is an abject failure, and they are attempting to sabotage the country despite that. The failure is so embarrassing that the people that run this party and this movement have created an alternative universe of explanations like systemic racism. That’s just one example.