My Success Is (Still) Not Determined by Who Wins Elections

RUSH: Let’s go to the audio sound bites. Dadelut, dadelut, dadelut, dadelut, dadelut, dadelut. This is kind of funny. We’ll start with number 1. This is Bloomberg Radio Network news, and this was Saturday or Sunday, some columnist for the Bloomberg Opinion website wanted to weigh in on me and conservative media and Trump.
MAN: Once he’s out of office, then which turns out to be a better marketing approach for Rush Limbaugh or for any of these conservative — you know, there’s so many of these conservative radio shows. Are they going to retain their audience by amplifying what Trump says? Trump’s gonna be out there tweeting, you know, whatever kind of crazy stuff he does. Is that the best way for them to go? Or is it better for them to retain a larger audience if they focus more narrowly on what Biden is doing or, you know, new up-and-coming Republicans?
RUSH: Once again we have on full display the complete ignorance of the American media who still to this day and despite years of me telling them how I do what I do and why, refusing to get it. Just as they refused to understand how Trump won and who voted for him and who they are, they still labor under these misconceptions that this program is a marketing program and that I choose an audience that I want depending on who wins elections.
Now, those of you who have been with me since the days of the 35 Undeniable Truths of Life know that my success is not dependent on who wins elections. How stupid would that be? I can’t control these idiot candidates. I can’t control what they’re gonna say or do. Why would I attach my success to any one of them? And I never have. I’m not responsible for their policies. I don’t have positions on their staff writing policy. I don’t want it.
This program will succeed and dominate no matter who wins the presidency. These people thought that if Bill Clinton wins in 1992 they literally thought that was the end of me. “Well, Rush is gonna have nothing to talk about now. Bill Clinton won. This is gonna be total repudiation of Limbaugh. Limbaugh has got nothing to say now because the guy he didn’t want to win in fact won.”
Well, how silly and stupid was that? Then when George W. Bush ran in 2000, they came along and said, “Well, that’s the end of Limbaugh. That’s end of Limbaugh. What’s he gonna disagree with? He can’t disagree.” They have just such a total misunderstanding of how this show is constituted, how it’s put together, what its purpose is. They’re already thinking what’s it gonna be after Trump loses? What’s Limbaugh gonna do? Is Limbaugh gonna stay loyal to Trump and have a tiny audience, or is Limbaugh gonna decide that he needs to let Trump go and become a bigger audience guy?
Bigger audience? Folks, we’re already up to 44 and a half million, some days 50, according to our model projections here, and it’s the same way that they continue to misunderstand Trump. But I’m not even sitting here contemplating the outcome of the election yet. But I firmly believe that the events that are gonna shape the election haven’t happened. You know, the best evidence of that is these clowns wanting to defund police departments. Nobody thought something like that would ever happen, and yet it did. That was a gigantic gift to the Trump campaign, to Republicans.
Now Democrats are out there saying, “Aw, there’s no way, there’s no way we’re gonna defund the police.” If you go back and look at their original comments after the subject came up, they were all in favor of it. And if they think, if they can pander for votes by continuing to suggest that we should defund the cops, they will continue to say it.