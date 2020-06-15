Totalitarian Marxists Saw How Easy It Was to Shut You Down

RUSH: This is this is Dave, Sugar Grove, Illinois. I’m glad you waited, sir, and it’s nice to have you here. Hello.
CALLER: Thank you, Rush. It’s an honor to be to the program and I hope your treatments are going well.
RUSH: Thank you, sir. Thank you very much.
CALLER: Quickly, I want to say that I agree with you. I don’t think there needs to be an organized armed population as the pushback. I think that just showing any type of pushback would be great, but you honestly think that in the ultraliberal cradle that that area is, that people would do that? And also, do you think that this would stand in — for example, in Texas, even in liberal cities like Austin, San Antonio, and so forth?
RUSH: Okay, wait. I’m not sure what you’re asking. Are you asking me if I would expect there to be an armed pushback in Seattle, which is a liberal cradle? But maybe there would be in Texas?
CALLER: I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I’m saying that I don’t think that there should be an armed organized population.
RUSH: I’m not calling for that.
CALLER: Yeah.
RUSH: I’m just talking about a bunch of braggarts who are letting people down, who are not doing things they said they were gonna do, and it leads to people think there is no pushback and it’s dispiriting people.
CALLER: Right. Also, I have friends of mine on the left who don’t even know that this thing in Seattle’s even going on because of the way the media’s portraying it. In other words, the media is calling it something that it’s not, that there aren’t armed people. It’s a farmers market or it’s a summer of love, as the mayor of Seattle put it.
RUSH: Right. Yeah. And so your theory is there’s no pushback because people don’t even know what’s going on there?
CALLER: Right. One more quick comment. I think that the gun sales may not be as much of a pushback as more of a fear that their local police departments are not gonna protect them.
RUSH: Still pushback, if you ask me. It’s still a response to what they’re seeing. No comment?
CALLER: I’m sorry. My connection must have been bad. I didn’t quite catch that.
RUSH: Oh, your connection didn’t go bad. You just called to disagree. Okay. Quick time-out. We’ll be back in just a second.
RUSH: Well, they don’t call it the fastest three hours in media for nothing, folks. The first one’s already over. It’s complete. And now a brief, obscene profit break here at the top of the hour. We’ll come back revved and ready to roll on.
Apparently I’m going to have to continue to clarify what I say. You know, it gets real frustrating to have to say everything I mean 10 times for people to understand it. But if that’s what it takes, I’ll do it.
RUSH: We’re now gonna go back to the phones for a second time. This is Don in Salina, Kansas. It’s great to have you, sir. I appreciate your waiting. Hello.
CALLER: Thank you. I’m glad to hear you’re back, Mr. Limbaugh.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: This is my opinion here. We prostrated ourselves, America, before the federal government over this coronavirus, and that has incentivized the left into skipping socialism and going for full totalitarianism. And that is why they’re allowing their shock troops to run wild in areas that they control so that the propaganda arm in the media can tell us all, “You see? Independent thought and individuality is a virus. It causes racial disparity. It causes injustice. It causes us not to have national health care. If only you give up everything, stay prostrated in front of the federal government, we will groupthink our way to utopia. Quit thinking for yourself because when you do, that’s selfish, and when you’re selfish, somebody doesn’t get what they want.”
RUSH: Let me see if I understand. You think because the American people laid down and allowed themselves to be lied to and stayed home for two months and killed the U.S. economy, that that sent a signal to the left that they can skip socialism and go straight to totalitarianism?
CALLER: Yes, sir. It told them, wow, look what happened. We always wanted this, and now it happened. Let’s take advantage of it.
RUSH: And they are doing that again by how?
CALLER: What they’re doing is, they’re allowing like Black Lives Matter and Antifa to go crazy in areas that they control so that they can tell America this is the result of the virus of individuality and independent thought. If only we all groupthink our way into utopia, this won’t be happening, everyone will be satisfied, and we will have a happy country. I know it sounds wild.
RUSH: Well, yeah, ’cause you’re making a jump from the coronavirus to the — I don’t know what virus.
CALLER: Well, if you’ve been paying attention to the media, they’re calling racism a virus. They’re calling white privilege a virus. They’re couching everything as a virus now because the coronavirus worked, so let’s make everything else a virus and then we can put the controls on. They’re already — even though President Trump is the president, they’re gonna —
RUSH: So you think that most people are believing the fact that racism is a virus, that it’s something getting into their system and once they get it, that explains it, racism, bigotry, homophobia are all viruses? You think people believe that?
CALLER: I think the woke people already believe that.
RUSH: No, no, no, no. What have I done to deserve this?
RUSH: Who’s next? Ah, Laura. Great to have you on the program. Welcome to the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. Thank you. I’m a little nervous so please forgive me. (chuckling)
RUSH: No, no, please. You have no reason to be nervous ’cause I’m the gneiss guy that you could ever speak to on the phone.
CALLER: I know. I met you one time and you were wonderful, so… (chuckles) My comment is you were done listening, you were talking about pushing back. Again, I’m… My home is in what’s called the Seward Park area, which is about six miles south of this area, this CHAZ or CHOP or whatever they want to call it. I’m one of the few conservatives in the greater Seattle area, and, Rush, we push back by voting.
Okay, which obviously hasn’t been enough, and my answer now is, we push back by taking our money out of that damn city… I mean… Excuse me. I’m sorry. We take our money out of that city. Quit paying. Take our money out. Take our taxpaying dollars and my husband and I cannot get out of there quickly enough, and there are many, many, many people just like me.
I guess my only hope is I hope that the liberals who keep voting these socialist city council members and King County council members and our governor and our — although our mayor, she wasn’t voted in. She wasn’t. The old mayor was kicked out. She’s… Anyway, that’s my hope that finally they’re gonna wake up. But for the time being, take your money out of that city.
RUSH: Well, I have a personal anecdote. You know, I left New York before it was fashionable to do so. I took my tax dollars and came to Florida, which didn’t want them — which is one of the reasons I came here. You would be stunned if I were to tell you how much money in state taxes I saved (i.e., didn’t have to pay) by moving to Florida.
This happened in 1997-1998. Well, at some point years later, there was a governor of the state of New York whose name escapes me. (interruption) That’s right. David Paterson. Somehow, this whole subject came up with a press conference, and a reporter said, “Are you worried that there will be more people leaving the state like Rush Limbaugh did back in 1997-1998?”
The governor said, “If we had known that we could get rid of Limbaugh before that, we would have raised taxes sooner.” My point is, they’re not gonna miss your money, because they’ll just go elsewhere to get it. I’m not trying to… I’m not trying to influence you not to do it. I think what you’re doing is great; don’t misunderstand.
CALLER: Mmm-hmm.
RUSH: Take your commerce out. If that’s what you’re gonna do, if that’s what pushing back is to you, fine and dandy. I’m just telling you.
CALLER: Wow.
RUSH: These people would be more than happy with the fact that you’ve left.
CALLER: Well, the other pushback I did when all these riots started, I actually had the audacity to hang my U.S. flag on our house. And I let it hang out for two or three days, and my husband took it down. And he said that there was reporting on our local station that people were setting houses on fire, Rush, who were hanging their American flags. So he took it down. So that’s what happens — I mean, I would love to go into the center Capitol Hill there waving my flag and absolutely showing — I’m so angry, you can tell. But Rush, I would be killed. I know I would be, and I’m not willing to die for this.
RUSH: Yeah. Well, I understand that.
CALLER: Okay. Well, I’m sorry. My daughter wants me to say hello to you, she loves you.
DAUGHTER: I love you.
CALLER: She loves you.
DAUGHTER: I love you.
RUSH: Well, that’s very sweet and I appreciate it. I appreciate it more than you know.
CALLER: All right. Thank you so much.
RUSH: You bet. You bet. On this pushback stuff, when you were growing up, folks, did your parents let you do whatever you want? If you broke a window, did they congratulate you, did they bring you in and say, “Gee, what are you mad at? I hope you won’t do that again. Go to the bank and borrow some money to fix it.” What happened? Especially if you did it on purpose, if you did it in anger. If you broke the window ’cause you were mad at them, what did they do? Any other example.
I see this as adults versus kids. Now, in this case, the kids are really mean, and they do have weapons, and they do have the ability to nullify police departments because they have the power of the Democrat Party behind them. But they’re a bunch of childish, immature kids who are being allowed to flout the law, who are being allowed to flout convention, they are being allowed to totally rewrite, reconstitute American culture. And there isn’t any pushback against it or, you heard her say, it’s not worth dying for. I don’t want to lose my life over it.
So there are people who are convinced these people will kill them. There are people convinced that they will set their houses on fire. That’s a pretty successful campaign if you ask me. For a bunch of people who have to steal what they’ve got, who have to loot, who have to destroy places and break in to get what have, that’s a pretty powerful bunch of people who can make you fear for your life. And stop and think. In America today, the people who instill fear for your life are the people who are deferred to and coddled by Democrat, liberal government.
RUSH: This Lou Ann. Lou Ann’s in East Dubuque, Illinois. Welcome to the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: Hey, Rush. How you doing? Glad to talk to you. First-time caller.
RUSH: Great to have you here, Lou Ann. Glad you got through.
CALLER: Yeah, calling about this weekend. I had ordered Trump 2020 flag, and I wanted to hang it on the front of my house, and my daughter says, “Boy, I just don’t think you should be doing that right now.” She says with all this stuff going on, she says, “Mom, I know you want to show your pushback, that you’re not happy about things, that you back Trump 100 percent,” but she says, “I just don’t think I’d be doing that. You just don’t know what’s gonna be happening.” I think there’s a lot of us out there like that, Rush. We want Trump to know we’re behind him a kajillion percent, but we’re just that little bit afraid.
RUSH: Yeah, I know. In fact, let me share this story here from Breitbart News all the way back on June the 9th. “Four homes in the Sungarden neighborhood of Citrus Heights, California -” Citrus Heights is part of the Sacramento metroplex – “Four homes in the Sungarden neighborhood of Citrus Heights in California were reportedly targeted early Saturday morning.” Each of them was displaying the American flag.
“Police are asking Sungarden residents to assist them in identifying those responsible for setting fire to four American flags on Saturday morning. Authorities have yet to identify a motive, but in each case, the flags were specifically ignited.” Damn it. The cops can’t figure out why anybody would do it. I think you probably know, don’t you, Lou Ann?
CALLER: Oh, gosh. Yes, I do. Yes, I do. It’s their pushback on us. That’s what that is.
RUSH: Well, I know a lot of people are afraid of that. So the intimidation is working. And look, also. I mean, let me tell you something, folks. I mean, this is undeniable. So here comes the coronavirus, and here comes the task force, and here comes everybody involved. And many of them are wearing respectable white lab coats. And many of them have the credibility and the imprimatur of expertise. And they’re all saying, “You gotta shut it down. You gotta shut it down. If we don’t shut it down, 2.2 million Americans may die” in a totally made-up, false computer model projection.
But what happened? The American people were dutiful. The American people responded. The American people shut down. Some remain shut down going into the fourth month now. And those states are blue states. Those states are Democrat states. Now, if you happen to be a totalitarian Marxist, if you happen to be a leader of the ChiCom Communist Party, if you happen to be Vladimir Putin, if you happen to be a ranking Democrat, it would not escape you how easy it was to convince the American people to destroy their economy, to destroy, in some cases, their own businesses.
You would have to think, “My God, this is the easiest thing we’ve ever done. We didn’t think something like this was possible.” But after four months of it, you really couldn’t blame these totalitarians if they’re salivating here over how easy it was. And not only how easy it was, look at how little time it took to destroy a three-year economic recovery. That didn’t even take a month. We were at recession, slash, depression unemployment levels in the first month.
We have so far printed either six or eight trillion dollars to pay people to remain locked down and shut down. And what message does that send, by the way? “Hey, you don’t have to go to work. Hey, you don’t need that business. Hey, we can make sure that you have everything you need by never working again. Look at what we’ve done for you. And we protected you at the same time. You are not gonna get the virus if you do what we say.”
And now if you know where to look, you will see that there are renewed calls for a second lockdown based on record numbers of new cases in a few states. They’re gonna try it again. What will we do then? Will we go along with it again?