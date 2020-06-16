Rush 24/7 Stack of Stuff
MUST READS
- TheConservativeTreehouse: A Brilliant Mind – Young Black Voice Delivers Red Pill To Urban White Liberal
- JustTheNews: History Lesson: First African-Americans elected to Congress were Republicans
- Daily Wire: New York Police Department Eliminating Plainclothes Anti-Crime Unit
- Conservative Review: SCOTUS Decision Redefining Sexuality Will Wreak Havoc on Society – Daniel Horowitz
- The Federalist: SCOTUS’s Transgender Ruling Firebombs The Constitution
- MarketWatch: Retail Sales Surge a Record 17.7% in May, but Coronavirus Wounds Still Visible
- New York Post: Joe Biden Once Called Members of Female Confederacy Group ‘Fine People’
- The Hill: Star Oklahoma State Running Back Tears into Coach Photographed in One America News Network T-Shirt
- NBC Sports: Mike Gundy, Chuba Hubbard Post Video Regarding OAN T-shirt
- FOXNews: Victor Davis Hanson Says the US is Facing a Cultural Revolution
- FOXNews: Albuquerque to Send Unarmed Social Workers, Not Police Officers, to Some 911 Calls
- LA Times: California Can Remain A ‘Sanctuary’ For Immigrants
- JustTheNews: Justice Thomas Calls Out Supreme Court for Rejecting Review in Gun Rights Case
- Breitbart: Seattle Police Chief: CHAZ Is Slowing Response Time, But We Are Still Responding Everywhere
- CBS: Disturbing Video Shows Dallas Officers Joking as They Restrain Man Who Died
- NBC News: FDA Pulls Emergency Use Authorization of Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
- New York Post: ‘Blue Lives Murder’ T-Shirts for Sale on Amazon Stir Outrage
SHOW PREP
