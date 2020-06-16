Seattle: Microcosm of Liberalism

RUSH: Oh, by the way, folks, we have movement. We have movement in Seattle.
The city within a city, CHOP — it used to be CHAZ. I don’t even remember what CHOP stands for. The agents for CHOP and for the city of Seattle have renegotiated, and now the area has been reduced from six blocks to three. So the city of Seattle has determined that it’s okay for Black Lives Matter and Antifa to just claim the property owned by others within a three-block area of downtown Seattle.
People say, “I can’t believe it. I can’t believe that they’re…” Believe it. This is the American left. The American left hates capitalism. They hate people who are successful in capitalism. Anybody who owns a business is thought to be obscenely wealthy by everybody on the left. I’ve explained this I don’t know how many times over the course of the many years.
Every leftist believes that if you have a business — if it’s a dry-cleaning shop, if it’s who cares what it is — they think that every business has a stash of money somewhere, and they don’t pay it to their employees. It’s the property of the owner, and it’s a lot of money, and they shield it. They don’t give health care to their employees. They don’t help their employees at all.
They pay ’em minimum wage, if that. And they’re rich, and they’re wealthy. And they’re mean-spirited, and they’re selfish. And nothing trickles down below that. That’s what they think of anything that’s a business. Now, you get to a huge corporation, multinational, and this just amplifies what they think of it. But the point is, anybody who owns a business cannot possibly be a real person.
Anybody who owns a business has to be a suspect.
They hate and despise capitalism — they really do not like self-reliance — and it’s not a mystery.