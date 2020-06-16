The Campaign to Discredit Hydroxychloroquine

RUSH: Fort Walton Beach, Florida. This is Paul. Great to have you on the EIB Network, sir. Hello.
CALLER: And great to speak with you, Rush, and to hear your voice.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: We all know the Democrats are trying to slow the reopening and to try to damage President Trump’s chances of reelection.
RUSH: That’s right.
CALLER: That’s right. Another thing they’re trying to do is prolong the pandemic, as cold-blooded as that might sound.
RUSH: Oh, hell, yes. That’s exactly right, too.
CALLER: Yeah. And the way they’re doing that is by having Obama appointees write restrictive regulations out of the FDA that have made it impossible to use hydroxychloroquine, the most effective treatment that there is —
RUSH: Oh, man. You know, I don’t know what to think about hydroxychloroquine. I mean, no matter where you look, “That stuff is gonna kill you, that stuff, you could die, you could die, the president could die. He shouldn’t be advocating taking that stuff.” And then I see elsewhere, hey, they’re prescribing it all over the world and it’s having really positive effects, and then, “Yeah, but the people doing that are not really doing it, they’re a bunch of quacks, they’re a bunch of charlatans, hydroxychloroquine is a killer, it’s killer.” I don’t know what to make of this stuff.
CALLER: Well, here are the most important facts. In this country the death rate from the Wuhan virus is 5.5%. In Israel, it used hydroxychloroquine early and prophylactically, the death rate is 1.6%, less than a third of our percentage.
RUSH: Who says? Who says that?
CALLER: Who says that? The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons that published two articles recounting the international ussage of hydroxychloroquine.
RUSH: Well, then how come Dr. Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and the National Institute of Health and all that, how come all these organizations are out there saying, “Hydroxychloroquine, you take it, you’re dead”?
CALLER: Well, they’re ignoring the international clinical evidence. What they’re doing is —
RUSH: Oh, no, the World Health Organization’s international and they’re also dumping on hydroxychloroquine.
CALLER: Well, their study’s already been debunked. The data on which their study was based has been shown to be invalid. They withdrew the study and they say they’re doing it again.
RUSH: So your theory is that the stuff works and it would severely impact the duration of the pandemic, and since the left does not want the pandemic slowed down, they got all this negative news about hydroxychloroquine because they do not want people getting well, and they do not want the pandemic stopped because there’s too big a political and cultural advantage in it continuing.
CALLER: Yeah, that’s exactly right. A couple other examples. Australia, the death rate is 1.4%, almost a quarter of ours. And again, they used hydroxychloroquine early and prophylactically.
RUSH: Here’s my problem. We don’t have an institution that we can trust, obviously, to tell us the truth about hydroxychloroquine. If this drug were as successful as you believe that it is — well, I have to hold that thought because I’ve just run out of time.