America Is Unhappy Because of the Epic Failures of Liberalism

RUSH: All right. So look at that headline right there: “Republicans and Democrats Clash Over Police Reform.” You know what this is about? This is about an actual piece of legislation that is being argued and debated in the United States Senate.
And I did a double-take because that’s not how laws are made in our country anymore. The Senate and House don’t actually do anything anymore ’cause they’re all afraid to. Our laws come from regulators, unelected bureaucrats and our judges, as has just been demonstrated by these Supreme Court decisions.
Josh Hawley from Missouri got it exactly right when he was complaining about Gorsuch and the decisions on the sexual discrimination cases being lapped into the 1964 Civil Rights Act. You know, to put this in perspective, to show you how we conservatives — look, folks, I don’t want to dispirit you here. I’ve already got a story here of polling data — well, a poll shows that half of Americans are unhappy. Let me find the actual headline. Yeah. “Americans Are the Unhappiest They’ve Been in 50 Years.” Not half of Americans. Unhappiness they’ve been in 50 years. Does that not make sense?
I don’t want to dispirit you here, but do we ever hear about liberal judges not advancing the liberal cause? We do not. They never make a mistake when they appoint a judge. Isn’t that amazing? They never get fooled. They appoint a judge, and that judge knows his job. That judge is to write the law as it should be under liberalism.
We don’t do that. We have these people that rate judges and recommend them to the president, and we pick the best conservatives we can find based on conservative principles and so forth. Then we roll the dice. The bottom line, conservative judges do not consider themselves at all like liberal judges do. You might say, “Well, that’s the way it ought to be. It ought to be that way. They ought to judge cases based on the law, not their agenda.”
Well, that’s why we keep losing, because we’re not on the playing field. We are engaged in a battle for the kind of country we’re going to have. Why do you think the American people are suggesting that they’re more unhappy than they’ve ever been? None of what’s happening now is normal. None of what’s happening now is anything people would design, including the lockdowns, the shutdowns, the pandemic, the ineffective way of dealing with it, the fake news, all of these public protests, all these malcontents.
Look at what we’ve done. Lyndon Johnson, Civil Rights Act 1964. What did we have? We had the Great Society. We had the War on Poverty. We’ve had over $4 trillion of wealth transferred from producers, taxpayers, to people who were discriminated against. They’re worse off today than they were before all this happened. This is one of Shelby Steele’s big points. After all of this supposed help — it’s one of my big points, too — after all of this help, after all this compassion, after all this assistance provided by the Democrat Party, we’ve got an angrier population of minorities than we have ever had.
And most people in this country do not think they’re racist. They think they’ve gone out of their way to avoid being racists. They’ve gone out of their way to be cooperating. They’ve gone out of their way to be sympathetic. It doesn’t compute. Most people are ask, “What the hell else can I do?” Now, if you get into the Millennial demographic, they’re not old enough to have had this perspective yet. And I have mentioned the past couple of days — and this is true — that the vast majority of violent protests, not all, but the vast majority of violent protests are being conducted by white Millennial kids.
And in that group, it’s a hell of a lot of women. Their minds and brains have been totally commandeered. You parents who have kids at college or recently were at college and have come home, you know exactly what I’m talking about. After two years there, they come home and they start telling you how you’re racist, you’re destroying the planet with climate change, you’re listening to complaints about your parenting and the way you’ve run the country that you don’t even recognize.
But your kids have been indoctrinated to believe that this country is white privileged, it’s white systemic — I get these two terms confused. White privilege, white supremacy. And the dangerous thing is, I’ve seen evidence. I’ve had parents call here that start agreeing with their kids. Their kids are coming home from college and persuading them that they’re right. So then when the kids go to Seattle and start burning things down, the parents are proud of ’em. Other people, what the hell is happening to our country?
If you think in the big picture of things, what is there to be happy about? Well, we’re alive. But that doesn’t count because everybody takes that for granted every day. Let’s see. The economy may be coming back. Well, yeah, but do you notice that there’s an effort to try to dispirit you on that? There is an effort — it is ongoing and never ending — to depress you, to dispirit you. I find so much of this totally explainable why people would be unhappy.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Look at this headline: “Manhattan DA [Refuses] Declines to Prosecute the Man Arrested who Committed Vandalism Against St. Patrick’s Cathedral.”
Do you realize how often this is happening all over the country? The vandals, the rioters, the looters, none of them are being prosecuted! Why do you think that is? Well, because at the root of it is Black Lives Matter, and everybody is scared to death of ’em, literally scared to death of ’em, and so it’s just the path of least resistance.
“Okay. We catch somebody looting? We catch a bunch of people looting, vandalizing? No prosecution.” There’s this firm out there that has raised $30 million to bail some of these perps out of jail. Do you know how much they’ve spent? As of yesterday, $200,000. So there’s $29,800,000 hasn’t been spent yet that has been raised on bail for Black Lives Matter and other type perps.
Where’s that money? Where’s that money go? I’ll guaran-damn-tee you that money’s going right to the Democrat Party. It’s going right to the presidential campaign. It’s going right to the Democrat National Committee. What do you mean, “Where’s it going?” The only place it can go! All of this talk about these police reports and how racist they are and how bigoted and how out of control they are.
Didn’t Obama and Eric Holder have the Department of Justice take over something like 36 of these police departments under consent decrees? They took over police departments from Oakland to Baltimore — I think they tried in St. Louis, Ferguson, dozens of cities in between — and you know why they did it? These consent decrees are well known.
It was the way Obama wanted to federalize local police forces. He and Holder had this as an objective, “federalizing” mean give the federal government control over as much as possible, including local policing. Thirty-six American police departments were taken over by the federal government. They were demanded. They were told that they had to do certain things, and if they couldn’t, that’s consent decree would apply, and they were given impossible conditions to meet.
So a number of these police departments — and I’m not kidding: Oakland, Baltimore — ended up under the control of the federal government. So how can there be any police racism or brutality after police departments have been under the enlightened control of the Obama-Holder administration? How does that happen? How is it that places that have been run by the Democrat Party for decades…?
How is it that there’s any racism anywhere in these cities, much less just the police department? The Democrat Party promises to end all of that, and they promise to punish all the people responsible for it — us, conservative Republicans — and yet we don’t have a presence in any of these cities where we have any ability to shape the law or regulations! This is all on the Democrat Party.
I’ll tell you, I think a lot of these statues coming down and all of this stuff going on is Democrats doing the best to get rid of their symbols of failure. The Democrats are doing everything they can to divert everybody’s attention away from what has been decades of failure — failed promises, failed implementations of policy. ‘Cause virtually everything they’ve been promising, particularly to minority communities, hasn’t come to pass.
The minority communities are angrier today than they’ve ever been, after $4 trillion transfer of wealth to the Great Society programs and the War on Poverty, all of those things that LBJ created. Listen to Shelby Steele. He will tell you that the black community, in terms of education, in terms of jobs, in terms of standard of living, they were all doing better — including in Harlem!
They were all doing better before the War on Poverty, before the Great Society. And he will tell you that the Great Society and the War on Poverty were not about actually improving the lives of African-Americans. They were all about improving the political prospects of politicians who supported the legislation. It was the greatest example of “I care” you’ve ever seen.
It had gazillion-dollar price tags to it. It had all kinds of blame. It had all kinds of promises. But as we know now, we can watch the country burn in various blue cities after various blue cities and various blue states, and we can see by the evidence in our eyes that there hasn’t been anything that the Democrat Party has engaged in that has made one person in the minority community they claim to serve happy.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: I’m still zeroed in on this story: “Americans Are Unhappiest They’ve Been in 50 years, Poll Show.” By the way, this poll was taken by something called NORC. This is not defined in this stupid story, so I don’t know what it is. It’s NORC at the University of Chicago. I’ve never heard of it.
The senior research scientist with NORC at the University of Chicago is Louise Hawkley, and she says (summarized), “Well, loneliness, surprisingly, was not more prevalent among people who claim they’re unhappier than ever. Loneliness is not as high as it could be. People have figured out a way connect with others.
“It’s just not satisfactory, but people are managing, to some extent.” Most of it, I guess, is based on people’s fear for their kids’ economic future, which makes total sense. I mean (chuckles), although that’s a common parental concern in good times as well.
So apparently there’s a new China outbreak in Beijing. It’s caused them to halt flights, to shut schools. Residents, just as they were in Wuhan, are now being rounded up and sent to who knows where. So depending on the fake news you look at, you can find any reason in the world to be unhappy, is the point.