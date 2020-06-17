Non-Whites Account for 64% of Coronavirus Cases (in This Terrible Racist Country)

RUSH: I forgot one little bit of new news to share with you and then we’ll get to the phones. It is this. You ready? This is Yahoo News. People of color, i.e., African-American and maybe Hispanics, we don’t care about time right now, do we? It’s African-Americans. And I can understand their being ticked off. I mean, the Democrat Party for the last five years has only cared about illegal immigrants. Black Lives Matter gonna fix that. Black Lives Matter and all these others, screw you, to hell with you. You are not taking over as the number one minority of the Democrat Party. We own it, dude, we own it, and they have succeeded.
People of color account for a majority of the coronavirus infections. Sixty-four percent, you people. Sixty-four percent of coronavirus patients are African-Americans. What a racist country! What a racist virus. Do not doubt me when I tell you that that headline and story has a purpose, and it is to reinforce the stick and perverted point of view that America is still a racist country. It is based on the fact that they know the vast majority of people that pay attention to them are stupid and dumb and are wired emotionally rather than intellectually.
So this has an emotional peg. Sixty-four percent of coronavirus patients are people of color. “Oh, no, oh, no. It’s bad enough what cops are doing. Oh, no. Now the virus. Oh, no.” That’s how it’s designed to be reacted to.
Okay. To the phones we return. Sheridan, Michigan. This is Martin, and it’s great to have you here. Hello.
CALLER: Thank you, Rush. Greetings to you, the great Maha Rushie. I’ve been listening to you since ’93, and it’s an honor to speak with you.
RUSH: Thank you, sir, very much. I appreciate that.
CALLER: I just wanted to pointed out what I’ve learned over the years was that the Baby Boomers have been driving the economy and politics for at least 50 years, and there’s a Pew research article dated April 28th that talks about the Millennials have now overtaken the Baby Boomers as America’s largest generation. And, anyway, my theory is that a lot of this is happening because the socialist Democrats are wanting to pander to the majority and, you know, whether it’s driving the economy or driving the protests and the riots and those kinds of things, they know they have a majority that will listen to them over and above the older generation.
RUSH: Okay. I don’t understand. It may not be your fault. I’m not functioning anywhere near a hundred percent here. So what I think I heard you say is Pew says the Millennials have become the number one generation so the left recognized that and started pandering to them?
CALLER: Yeah. I feel that the left or the socialist Democrats have started — they realize that there’s this new majority and that they can get a majority consensus from these Millennials that’s driving all of this unrest and things that are going on, and –
RUSH: So wait. Are you saying that if the Pew survey had not come out and if the Millennials had not overtaken in number the Baby Boomers, that the socialist leaders would not be pandering to the Millennials right now?
CALLER: Well, that’s a good question. I don’t know if that’s the case. I just think, you know, that there’s the sense of, you know, the Millennials are increasing in number. In fact, the research article even talks about immigration, that immigration is gonna add to the Millennial population, which, to me even speaks to why they’re pro-immigration and want to bring even more people in. It’s just gonna feed —
RUSH: You mean Millennials support illegal immigration ’cause they want more Millennials to come to the country?
CALLER: Right. The Millennial —
RUSH: I think the Millennials are too selfish to give a rat’s rear end about that.
CALLER: I’m not saying it from a Millennial standpoint. I’m talking about the Democrats, you know, they want to bring all this in, they want to bring this immigration in, and they want to increase the population of the Millennials to have that majority.
RUSH: Well, look, I like the way people think. I try to keep track of it. I’m still missing this one. I don’t think the Democrats care. They’ll take anybody they can persuade. They’ve had their hooks into the Millennials ever since Millennials got to high school and into college. They got their hooks into Baby Boomers when they were in college.
They’ve had an easier time with the Millennials because they themselves, the professors, the faculty, they became more radical as time went on. And more universities adopted that radical curriculum and it became its own activist cause. I don’t get what difference it makes if socialist, liberal Democrats identify Millennials over Baby Boomers. Help me out. What difference does that make?
CALLER: I think it’s driving the media narrative, you know, they know that they have this audience, you know, that’s bigger than what we’ve had before. You know, the article states that, you know, the Gen Xers and Baby Boomers are gonna, you know, in the next 30 years, they’re gonna far surpass —
RUSH: The Baby Boomers in 30 years are gonna be gone.
CALLER: Right. I’m a Gen Xer and we’re gonna be old and not have much to do with the economy or politics or whatever. So as this population of the Millennials grows and even younger, they have this new platform now of socialism or whatever that’s appealing to them.
RUSH: All right. All right. I still don’t get it, but I’m glad you called.