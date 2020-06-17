Rush 24/7 Stack of Stuff
MUST READS
- AP: Poll: Americans Are the Unhappiest They’ve Been in 50 Years
- Politico: Hawley on LGBTQ Ruling: Conservative Legal Movement is Over
- Federalist: SCOTUS’s Transgender Ruling Firebombs The Constitution
- New York Post: DA Declines to Prosecute Man Arrested in St. Patrick’s Cathedral Vandalism
- FOXNews: Twitter Tried To Censor Me – And They Lost – Sen. Tom Cotton
- Daily Caller: Minnesota Freedom Fund Slammed After Revealing Less Than 1% Of Donations Have Been Used To Bail People Out Of Jail
- RealClearPolitics: Victor Davis Hanson: U.S. Is Having A Cultural Revolution, Prepare For A Busy Signal When You Call 911
- Wall Street Journal: America Has a Silent Black Majority
- National Review: Reform Our Cities, Not Just the Police
- Wall Street Journal: The Myth of Systemic Police Racism. Hold Officers Accountable Who Use Excessive Force – Heather Mac Donald
- AP: Beijing’s New Outbreak Raises Fears for Rest of World
- AIER: What Spike? Hospitalization Data Show No Indication of a Second Wave – Stephen C. Miller
- Spectator: Have the Protests Proved That Covid-19 Risks Are Being Vastly Exaggerated? – Dr Chris von Csefalvay
- DNYUZ: As Coronavirus Returns to Beijing, Schools Shut and Flights Are Halted
- Mediaite: ‘Of Course Not’: Dr. Fauci Says He Definitely Wouldn’t Attend Trump’s Tulsa Rally, Warns ‘We Haven’t Gotten Out of Our First Wave’
- CBSNews: 6 States Report Record-High Jumps in Coronavirus Cases as Reopening Plans Weighed
- FOXNews: Researcher Says Coronavirus Lockdowns Cost US Economy $1T Without Saving Many Lives
- CBS: Coronavirus Model Once Used by White House Now Predicts 200,000 U.S. Deaths by October
- YahooNews: People of Color Account for Majority of Coronavirus Infections, New CDC Study Says
- Breitbart: Quaker Foods to Rename ‘Aunt Jemima,’ Scrub Logo ‘to Make Progress Toward Racial Equality’
- RealClearPolitics: Dr. Shelby Steele: The New Left Is Exploiting America’s Acknowledgement Of The Dark Chapters Of U.S. History
- Axios: NBA Details Life Inside Its Disney World “Bubble”
- Federalist: Sen. Ted Cruz Blasts Google For Censorship Of The Federalist, Demands Answers About Collusion With NBC News
- ZeroHedge: Google Demonetizes Zero Hedge
- NBC: Google Bans Website ZeroHedge From Its Ad Platform Over Comments on Protest Articles
SHOW PREP
Here are some of the places I go to prepare for the show: