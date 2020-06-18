Dr. Fauci Casts Doubt on NFL Season

RUSH: Breaking news, breaking news, just in, Dr. Fauci has now proclaimed that football may not happen this year. And so there you have it, football may not happen this year unless the players are in a bubble. And there’s no way the players are going to be in a bubble. There’s no way the players would stay in a bubble if somebody put ’em in one. So no football, no college football, no pro football. Dr. Fauci has spoken.
(interruption) Well, yeah, I’m being kind of snarky. I mean, Dr. Fauci seems to be the foremost authority on what’s permissible and what isn’t. I mean, he’s been promoted as that. So when he speaks from on high, you know, as Dr. Yoda, you know, I have a little fun proclaiming it.
But I frankly — you know, folks, I am the eternal optimist. I always have been. I have never seen how they’re gonna play football this year. I’ve never seen how it was gonna be possible, short of having a vaccine or a therapeutic treatment that you can give some that comes down with a virus and it cures them, makes it go away or reduces the impact of the symptoms. I have never known how this was gonna happen.
I admire the NFL for setting the season up and trying to put all the ducks in a row, make it look like that they’re ready to go if circumstances warrant, but, you know, just using intelligence guided by experience, knowing everything we know about this — do you know how much the NFL would lose if there are no fans in the stands? Three billion, $3 billion is how much the NFL would lose. Now, a lot of people, “Well, they’re all billionaires, they can afford it.” That’s not how billionaires look at it, folks.
They don’t look at it like, “Oh, we got three billion to lose. Let’s lose it.” And I think it probably would be more than that. And so then the question becomes, “Well, if you don’t play, how much do you lose?” And that’s an entirely different equation because then you have no income at all, unless you’re able to twist the arms of TV broadcast networks to pay you for the year in which there are no games as a guarantee that they’ll continue to have the coverage when the games resume.
But no, I’m not trying to be negative. I’ve just never seen how it was going to work. We are not gonna tolerate — if one player — I know our society, if one player comes down with COVID-19, everybody is gonna demand the player be quarantined for two weeks, everybody else be tested, we’re gonna stop everything. All it’s gonna take is one player on one team. And that would be it. Our society is not made and not built to suggest, well, a certain number of people are gonna get it, let ’em get it, let ’em play through it. They’re young. They’re not gonna suffer much anyway, and we want to watch. That’s not gonna be permitted.
We are going way out of the way to make sure that nobody, quote, unquote, dies or gets sick or suffers in America right now. So I just haven’t seen it as a possibility. Same thing with baseball. Same thing with the NBA. Same thing with any of the other professional sports. And then it was confirmed the other day the coach of the Baltimore Ravens came out and the league has issued these guidelines and procedurals. These are things you have to do.
He looked at it, and he says it’s humanly impossible to do this. He said the first thing, what are we gonna do about the huddle? The huddle. You guys are butt-to-butt in the huddle. They’re head-to-head and butt-to-butt in the huddle. You’re not gonna be able to separate 11 guys by six feet and still have a huddle. The huddle.
Can’t spit. Can’t spit? Can’t bleed. Can’t bleed? What do you think happens out there. And that’s just individual teams and their facilities. It’s certainly gonna be a long shot. I’ve love to be wrong about it. (interruption) No they will take their temperature. I’m saying that all it’s gonna take is one guy having the virus and that’s gonna send a shock wave of panic and fear through the entire team, that that player tests positive for, then through the entire league.
(interruption) Damn straight they are. Players, damn straight. We don’t want to suffer. Nobody wants to suffer here, especially this thing most people believe it’s a killer. (interruption) No. The players right now are so ticked off at the owners over this Kaepernick stuff and the fact that he hasn’t been signed. They would look at it as modern-day slavery to be forced to play even after somebody tested positive for COVID-19.
And speaking of that storyline, can you imagine that storyline, if the league tried to figure out a way to continue to play after more and more players came down with COVID-19, 75% of the players are African-American, what do you think the storyline, the narrative’s gonna be? And for the entertainment value of who?