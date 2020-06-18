White Millennial Women Are Running the Show Out There

RUSH: Here’s Dean in Salt Lake City. Great to have you, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Hello, Rush. Hello, America. Hey, Rush, I just wanted to bring up a point that years ago, I mean, a few decades ago that the trophy generation.
RUSH: Yes.
CALLER: Everybody got a trophy.
RUSH: That’s right.
CALLER: You participated in anything, you got a trophy.
RUSH: That’s right.
CALLER: So now this generation has come up to be, what, young adults kind of thing. And it’s my belief that that is what’s going on in our streets right now, is all these kids, where’s mine? I want mine. I mean, they had it when they were kids. And now, you know, nobody taught ’em any different.
RUSH: You know, I kind of wish that’s what it was. I kind of wish that’s all it was, where’s mine. These people are much more violent than the “I want my trophy generation.” The participation trophy. You didn’t have to win anything. All you had to do was show up. And I know what your point is. There’s a lot of aspects of the way Millennials were raised that are now coming home to roost.
I don’t have time. We’ve got a guy from White Lake, Michigan, who has given us his phone number. We’re gonna call him tomorrow. But here’s what he was gonna say if we had time. The young Millennials are becoming the force. I know they are. White Millennial women are running this show out there, folks. And he says that his daughter is sponsoring a Black Lives Matter event and that his whole family is gonna go under the exchange of ideas platform.
And I know. I can’t tell you the number of conservative friends I’ve lost after their kids, particularly their daughters, went away to college for two years and they came home and they started talking — I couldn’t change my dad’s mind on anything. He didn’t think I was smart enough to know anything.