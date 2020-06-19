White Millennial Women Are Funding and Propelling Black Lives Matter

RUSH: Here’s the last Caller of the Day yesterday that we didn’t have time to get to. He gave us his phone number, allowed us to call him back. It’s August in White Lake, Michigan. I’m glad that you gave us your number, August. Thanks very much.
CALLER: Well, thank you, Rush, for reaching out to me. I can’t tell you how much it means, how much we love you, how much we’re with you, and on those tougher days, you keep fighting. You keep fighting. Everybody, we all have some challenges. You keep fighting. And then when you get those good days, you treat yourself. It’s a gift. You can celebrate Christmas, Easter, a birthday every day of our life.
RUSH: If you want to, yeah, if you have that attitude, that’s exactly right.
CALLER: Yeah. So why not? All of a sudden, Rush, I’m 65. I’m considered a senior season. I go, “What? Who gets to decide that?” Well, the government, of course. So now I’m gonna get on Medicare and — come on. Give me a break.
RUSH: Okay. Look, time is dwindling. Get to the point about your daughter. Your daughter is sponsoring a Black Lives Matter rally and the family is gonna help create more open dialogue. I want to hear about this.
CALLER: Okay. You’re absolutely correct. And that’s gonna happen today. My youngest daughter who will be a junior at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and she is of the mind-set that’s her gig to reach out and try to help people and do what she can. So she had an opportunity through the university to go to Tanzania last summer. While there, she got introduced of course to that culture, which I’m all for. The more you can expose yourself to things, as long as obviously it’s not dangerous, you do it. Keep an open mind, open heart, go for it, and she actually taught them English.
That was her goal. That was her mission. So that may have had some affect on her life. She also has a very close friend from high school whose mother decided, even after raising her children, to adopt a black male child. So that’s kind of entered into her life. So it’s all these things that she’s been exposed to which I’m frankly happy about. That’s what life’s about. Find out. Don’t yell at people. Don’t get upset at people.
RUSH: All right, look. We’re still not where I think you called about. Let me tell you what’s written for me to see that you wanted to say.
CALLER: Okay.
RUSH: It says up here “Millennials are more of a force. My daughter’s sponsoring a BLM rally, and the family is gonna help create more open dialogue.” You haven’t spoken about any of that yet and I’m down to 90 seconds left.
CALLER: Okay.
RUSH: Is that not what you were calling about?
CALLER: No, that’s absolutely correct.
RUSH: Okay.
CALLER: Absolutely correct. And it is — listen. We know that the educational system has indoctrinated — and, frankly, our younger generation.
RUSH: Yep.
CALLER: You know, it started first about the whole sexual — if you think about it, sexual revelation, right, be more open. Then you’ve got obviously more homosexuals coming up front. You’ve got people talking about it in grade school. Are you kidding me? Do people even know what’s going on in the school system? But this is what they’re being taught.
RUSH: Yes. My point, yes they know what’s going on and they’ve let it happen. This is what I thought you were gonna say. This is why I wanted to get back to you. I have a whole lot — I’m not gonna name names. I have a whole lot of friends that I knew for a number of years, and they were as rock rib conservatives as I. They’ve got kids. They went away to college. They came back, and especially if they were daughters, if they came back preaching an entirely different — I’ve lost these guys as friends.
They have become full-fledged feminist type liberals. And their daughters are Millennials and so forth. And it’s made me realize who’s running all this. It is white Millennial women that are propelling the Black Lives Matter movement. They’re funding it, they’re raising money for it, they are providing people on the ground. It’s an amazing cultural phenomenon to me. And I thought you were gonna say the same things happened to you, that you used to be one way, your daughter goes to college, comes back and now look what you’re doing. I might have misunderstood that, but, sadly, I’m out of time.
RUSH: So I checked the emails during the break. I’m getting a lot of emails asking, “Would you explain this business of daughters going away to college, coming back, and changing their parents’ minds?” Yeah, I’ll be happy to. I mean, my experience with it is limited, obviously. Well, it’s not that limited. I think it’s happening all over.
I think it’s been happening for longer than anybody knows, and it’s such a stark difference from the way I was brought up — and again, do not misunderstand. There’s nothing about this that… I’m not being an old fuddy-duddy, get-off-my-lawn kind of old, crotchety guy. I’m just chronicling differences for you, and I have noticed something, and I didn’t know how to deal with it when I first encountered it.
I first encountered it ten years ago. A friend of mine was a big, big conservative (it’s how we met), and he was eminently successful in his field. And in many ways, he was far more conservative than I. And then one day, we’re out on the golf course, and he says, “I don’t know what all this talk about immigration is. It’s the greatest thing this country’s got going for it.”
“Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. What?” “Yeah. If it weren’t for immigration, we wouldn’t even have a country. You know, California’s no different today than it was 50 years ago. I don’t know what people are talking about.” “What?” It went on and on and on like that, and I said, “I’ve never known you to think this way.”
“My daughter opened my eyes.” “How’d that happen?” “Well, she went away to college. She’d come home, and we had these talks, and I had my eyes opened. I never looked at things that way.” Well, I was paralyzed, and that was repeated with practically everybody I knew who was conservative who had kids — and mostly women.
It was mostly daughters who went away to college, and were coming back after the first semester, after the first half year. I began to ask… There was no way, when I was 18, 19, or 20 that I was gonna change my dad’s mind on anything. It wasn’t going to be possible, and the reason it wasn’t going to be possible was that there’s no way I could have known more than he did.
He was much older than I. He had lived longer. He was brilliant in his own right. He had studied his whole life, and it was from him that I learned, not the other way around. Now, I would go home and… You know, I did go to a semester of college, and I’d go home, and I would tell him things I’d been taught, and he would tell me how stupid they were rather than be influenced by it. There was one time I was…
He was really worried I wasn’t interested in school, and I had a professor that I loved. So he wanted to get to know the professor, and he did, and he wanted to find out what it was I liked about the professor that seemed to make me only interested in that professor in that class — and he didn’t agree with the professor on anything, by the way. It was a Government Affairs professor.
He didn’t agree with the guy at all, and told him so. But didn’t matter because I, his son, liked the guy, and so he was interested in finding out why the relationship I had with the teacher was working, ’cause he thought it was benefiting me. But in terms of changing his mind about things? I would have never been able to change his mind about communism. I would have never (chuckling) had I been inclined to. It would have not been possible.
But that’s effectively what is happening today.
Young Millennial students are going away to college, and they’re coming back, and they’re basically bringing back Marxism, Leninism, and communist theory that they’re being taught. Not in those words. They’re bringing it home as compassionate policy for this minority group or that minority group — and for some reason, the parents are accepting it and changing their entire worldview in order to please and satisfy the kids.
I guess one of the differences is that back in my day, parents — just for the most part. There are exceptions to everything. But back in my day, parents did not look at their kids as people to become friends with. Being a parent was far more important and responsible than simply becoming friends with the kids. Besides, when you want to become friends with somebody, you have to approve of them.
You have to look the other way at shortcomings — and that’s not how parents in my era looked at raising kids. Now, there were some that did. Don’t misunderstand. But as a general rule, in my era, parents were there to bend, shape, mold, teach, inculcate values and morality and whatever else the family thought was important for its young members to know.
The idea of being able to change an adult’s mind on core value things was a pipe dream, but now it’s happening regularly. Folks, I can tell you, I have… (sigh) I’ve gotta be very careful here, because the people I’m talking about, without me even mentioning their names, know who I’m talking about. I’m gonna be in for it now, and my saving grace is, “I never said your name! Nobody knows I was talking about you!”
“Well, I know you’re talking about me! I didn’t know you felt that way.” “Yes, you did.” But, anyway, I have friends who are now grandparents who are watching… Now, I gotta be very careful here. I gotta be… See, this is what mean. I am so famous; it even limits the fascinating stories that I could tell you. Ah, and this one is a piece de resistance-type story.
How can I do this?
How can I do it?
I have friends who are grandparents who simply refuse to tell their own kids how full of it, they are because they’re afraid their kids will shut them away from their grandkids. (interruption) I know! It is very real. But the point is, there’s no pushback on this anywhere. Nowhere! In schools, the parents are afraid to call out bad-actor teachers because it’s gonna harm their kids’ grades, and they might not be able to go to college.
So all of this stuff is being gotten away it. I’m just telling you, the upshot of this is the young Millennial women — and it is predominantly women. The number of young men going to college is dwindling every year. The number of young women in college and then graduates and Millennials, who are propelling much of the social issue stuff that you see on TV leading to riots and looting?
The so-called peaceful protests? I’m telling you it is Millennial women, wealthy, white, liberal, Millennial women who are behind this. And you can find their groups on Instagram where they unify, solidify, and validate each other in their various beliefs. The coming home from school and changing the minds of parents, that’s an ancillary story to the primary thing that I see.
To me, that’s just a fascinating difference that could not possibly have happened when I was growing up. “Are you saying that you never changed your parents’ minds?” Maybe if they had a version of a story wrong. I’m talking about, I would have never been able to change my dad’s mind on communism, and that’s exactly what’s happening here.
Let me tell you something, if your daughter comes home from school and makes you a supporter of Black Lives Matter, you are supporting Marxism. Did you grow up believing in it? You probably don’t even know that that’s what you’re supporting. If you think you need to be open-minded and tolerant and understanding of Black Lives Matter and this CHOP shop out in Seattle and of whatever other manifestations there are of all of this unrest, protest, looting, if you think that you are exhibiting great tolerance and understanding, you’re simply getting out of the way and supporting Marxism.
And I’m just telling you that there is no way I would have ever been able to come home and change my dad’s mind or my mom’s about something as seminally important as that. I remember the first time that I heard about the New World Order Rockefeller Trilateral Commission conspiracy, I ran home, I said, “Dad, you won’t believe this.”
He said, “What?”
I said, “The president of the United States is not running the country. The Congress isn’t running the country. David Rockefeller runs the country. Did you know this?”
My dad kind of had a little smile on his face. “No, Son. What do you mean?” And I rattled off everything I had just heard. Trilateral Commission, Council on Foreign Relations, da-da-da-da-da-da-da. He acted really interested, like he hadn’t heard any of this before. And he started asking me questions. “Son, how are these people able to do that and only you know it?”
“What do you mean?”
“I mean, a lot of people here actually running the country. How come nobody knows it? That’s a lot of people to keep a secret.”
I said, “Well, I don’t know.” He started asking me questions that made me immediately doubt the conspiracy theory. But he didn’t say, “You fool. You idiot. You’re embarrassing me. You can’t tell me you fell for this.” He went about it in an entirely different way of trying demonstrate to me — the point is he had heard it. And here I am coming home. I’d heard this conspiracy theory the first time, I think my dad can’t know, he doesn’t know about this. There wasn’t anything I knew that he didn’t know.
But you know what? It’s entirely possible today, given how loatheful and incompetent the American public education system has been for decades, it’s entirely possible that parents today and even grandparents today are so ill-educated in certain instances that they don’t know more than their kids do. I tell you, you know, writing those Rush Revere books, that was an eye-opener. We wrote these Rush Revere books, there are five of ’em. We wrote ’em for kids, 8 to 12. You would be amazed at the number of adults who told us they loved reading the books.
They didn’t know half the stuff in the books. And they were simply books about the American founding written for 8- to 12-year-old readers. I’m sitting there, I’m scratching my head, I’m flattered by it, on the one hand. But how in the hell can some of these people not have been taught this stuff? Of course, the first Thanksgiving, that has been so bastardized and blown up, we’ve all been taught that lie. But there were other aspects of the Pilgrims and who they were and why they came and what they went through, people had no idea. They had a totally wrong idea based on how they had been taught about things.
Anyway, let me take a brief time-out, my friend. I still gotta spend some time on Mr. Horowitz’s piece on the Supreme Court ruling because really the subject matter is that we have one of our three branches that’s now assumed itself, the judicial branch, to be supreme over the other two. And the only way that can happen is if the other two allow it.