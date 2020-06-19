Will American Civilization Survive?

RUSH: This is Bruce. He’s in Lake Grove, New York. Welcome sir. It’s always great to have you with us. How are you doing?
CALLER: Hi, Rush. How are you?
RUSH: Fine.
CALLER: Thank you for everything you do. I just wanted to tell you about a TV commercial I saw. I was watching TV, switching through the channels Saturday morning. When I was a kid there were cartoons and stuff on. Now it’s all these wild animal shows and so forth. And a commercial comes on and it’s a young girl, 10 or 12 years old, talking to her father about climate change.
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: And the father says to her, “Oh, I’m sorry, this is something your children don’t have to be concerned with.” And she gets all upset, “It’s something I’m gonna be concerned with, it’s a horrible thing,” and her father’s put on his back heels and so forth. It just disgusts me that adults made a commercial that’s gonna be shown to small children, I mean, the 10-year-old is probably the oldest one to see this, small children are gonna be watching this seeing a commercial saying there’s an environmental cataclysm coming your way. What is the point of that and who in the network thinks that this is okay and who actually made this commercial designed to scare young children? There’s nothing you can do about it.
RUSH: Who was this commercial for?
CALLER: I don’t know who put it out. It was on Saturday morning. I saw it a couple times.
RUSH: Well, the reason I’m asking is that the Trump campaign has produced a satirical commercial riffing off something CNN did that sounds something like what you’re describing to me. So I don’t know if what you saw was a Trump campaign commercial —
CALLER: No, no, no.
RUSH: — or something else entirely.
CALLER: No, no. This was a commercial put on for the young kids could view. It was on network TV, and —
RUSH: But what were the kids doing?
CALLER: This is just a kid talking to her father.
RUSH: About climate change?
CALLER: Yes, and how come he’s not doing anything about climate change. But the point is it’s early Saturday morning on shows that only young children are gonna be watching.
RUSH: Of course. It’s indoctrination. This been going on since —
CALLER: Exactly.
RUSH: — Ted Turner’s been running Captain Planet. Captain Planet was the guy saving the world from evil corporations, Saturday morning animated cartoon show. Anyway, I’m glad you called out there Bruce. We’ll be back. Don’t go away.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Rob in Stow, Massachusetts. You’re next. Hello.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. It’s an honor, and you’re in my prayers.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: You’re welcome. I have two questions, if you have the time.
RUSH: Sure.
CALLER: The first is that history teaches us that all great societies and civilizations eventually implode. And are we headed in that direction? I mean, right now the left owns virtually all of the institutions of higher education. We thought that the Supreme Court was gonna be our last bastion of defense. It’s not. Are we headed, you know, for implosion? Are there forces at work that are larger than we can control right now?
RUSH: Possibly, but I don’t think it’s imminent. I think it looks like it is. The reason I don’t think it’s gonna happen is because what we’re up against is not really a political revolution. I know this is gonna be like a fine-line differentiation. We’re up against a cultural revolution here. And these things all end because they eat each other. They end up subsuming themselves. Now, not to say that they’re not gonna have a long-lasting impact on things, but the longer they go on, the more people they repulse.
I mean, how did Trump get elected in 2016? This stuff’s been going on a lot longer than what it has been manifesting as in the last two or three months. All of this is a result of Trump winning. All this is these people have lost their minds, and they’re going to continue to lose their minds. And the people that voted for Trump are still there. They have not abandoned him no matter what they’re trying to make you think is the case. But your historical perspective is right. Every great nation that we’ve known in the past has met its end, it has transformed into something it wasn’t intended to be. Even the great Roman Empire. So, yeah. But is it imminent within our lifespan? I don’t think so.
CALLER: Well, I hope you’re right. I mean, when I was on active duty, I always thought that I was gonna make sure that this nation never fell from without. And now it almost looks like we could be falling from within.
RUSH: Well, you’re right. That is the primary — but, you know, this falling from within is still external. It’s all the result of communist influence — Russia, Soviet Union, ChiCom. I mean, that’s where all this is. We’re up against communism. You can call it Black Lives Matter. You can call it whatever some of their favorite little pet names of their organizations are, Occupy Wall Street. We are up against communism. We’re up against Marxist theory that we are seeing be implemented and approved of and sponsored by a political party, the Democrat Party.
CALLER: Hm-hm.
RUSH: And we’re not a communist society yet. The American people are nowhere near majority communist yet.
CALLER: Well, I hope you’re right.
RUSH: I hope so too. Second question.
CALLER: Completely unrelated, Rush, I had sent you a bunch of information relating to using vitamin C to treat cancer. I was wondering if you got that.
RUSH: In fact, I did. I get so much stuff, but I do remember that ’cause it stood out. So, yeah. Thank you. I appreciate it.