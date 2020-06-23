Happy Birthday, Caitlyn Limbaugh!

RUSH: Hey, this is a big day. One of my nieces… You know, I’ve got five nieces and nephews, and I don’t talk about ’em much here for their privacy. One of them is having a birthday today. She’s attending university in New York, but nobody’s in university anywhere. She is known as Caitlyn Limbaugh. She is celebrating a great birthday today, and I just wanted to give her a shout-out here from the Golden EIB Microphone.
Caitlyn, I hope it’s the best ever. It probably is, since I’m mentioning it here.