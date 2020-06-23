Hogan Gidley Moves from the White House to the Campaign

RUSH: Hey, folks. The president has just announced something that’s a good move. Hogan Gidley, who’s in the communications shop at the White House, has been named to head up the press operation at the campaign. The president tweeted, “Hogan Gidley will be leaving the White House on July 1 and heading over to my campaign to be the National Press Secretary.
“He is a strong, loyal and trusted member of the team that I know will do an outstanding job! We must WIN this election!” This is a good move. Hogan Gidley is brilliant. In fact, I’m glad they’re using him. I… Look, I’m not trying to get anybody in trouble, but Hogan’s one of these guys that every time you see him representing the administration on Fox or anywhere, you can bank on the fact that it’s gonna be competent, well spoken, and persuasive.
So this is an excellent, excellent move.