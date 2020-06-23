The Truth Behind the Texas Coronavirus Numbers

RUSH: Here’s Megan in Fort Worth, Texas. Great to have you on the program. Hi.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. Mega dittos from a homeschool Millennial Rush Baby, now with two of my own. We are praying for you.
RUSH: Well, thank you very much. I really appreciate it.
CALLER: Well, I’m calling because in Texas — particularly our area — is being reported as having so many jumping COVID-19 cases. The cases are going up. But if you go to the metrics of the public health website, we have about 9,000 cases. Confirmed COVID hospitalizations, though, are less than 300, and of month our ventilators are available.
RUSH: So wit. Are these statewide numbers?
CALLER: For our area, just Fort Worth.
RUSH: Fort Worth.
CALLER: Yeah.
RUSH: So you’ve got 9,000 cases in Fort Worth.
CALLER: Yeah.
RUSH: And 300 people hospitalized?
CALLER: Yep. But nobody ever talks about that.
RUSH: Well, no, they never have either. The hospitalization percentage or number has never been discussed, because the objective in all of this… They want the vast number of cases because they try to make everybody believe… They’re not saying this. It’s a very fine line. They’re trying to subtly persuade people that every case equals a death.
CALLER: Mmm-hmm.
RUSH: They want people to believe that the majority of people getting infected end up dying.
CALLER: Yep.
RUSH: And therefore, they do not use — and they have not focused since the beginning of this on — hospitalizations. I was keeping track of hospitalizations in the county we live here. We were never threatened with over-hospitalization. We were not threat of that. No matter what the cases were, there’s always been room for hospitalizations. Then the ventilator problem got fixed and some of the other PPE stuff. So, no, you’re absolutely right about that, and the fact that this is happening in Texas, it’s a media-driven — meaning a Democrat Party-driven — objective.
CALLER: Oh, yes, and it drives me crazy. All my friends who are also moms having coming to me, and I’ve been telling them what you say: Turn off the news and listen to what you say. I said, “Look at the deaths. Look at what you can. It’s a different story.”
RUSH: Well, what do you mean, look at the deaths? You mean the deaths in comparison to the number of cases?
CALLER: And the hospitalizations.
RUSH: Right.
CALLER: Sorry.
RUSH: Well, no, either one. Another thing. (Snort!) The recovery rate hasn’t really changed much, 99.5%, 98.5% of people that get the coronavirus do not succumb to it. It’s on par with the flu numbers. In fact, probably more people get the flu than get the virus. But there’s all kinds of chicanery going on.
There are people being reported as coronavirus cases who are dying “with” the virus, not “of” it. Very important word. If you die “with” the virus, it means something else killed you. But they’re gonna chalk it up to the virus because the politics of the day are, “We need as many virus-related deaths as we can legitimately pass off, because this is just another way that we can illustrate that Donald Trump is incompetent and does not care about people.”
That’s the objective here.