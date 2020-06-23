Trump Stands Up to the Marxist Statue Topplers

RUSH: Folks, this is not about the Confederacy. It’s not about slavery. It’s not about being offended by statues. That’s not what’s happening here. What’s happening is that a bunch of Marxists under the guise of Black Lives Matter and Social Justice and whatever other groups are out there are literally trying to tear this country down, not insult it, tear it down, tear it apart, rip it apart.
Have you heard the latest? They want to take down the Teddy Roosevelt statue at the Museum of Natural History on Central Park West in New York. He built this museum. He stocked its first exhibits. The guy traveled the world. I don’t know when Teddy Roosevelt ever slept, to tell you the truth. Talk about somebody that did so much with the life he was given. Holy smokes.
And the statue is of Teddy Roosevelt on a horse and standing next to him on the horse an African-American and an Injun. And it is, “Those two figures are being depicted in dependence and in slavery and secondary status. It’s gotta come down.” Teddy Roosevelt was one of the greatest defining figures in this country’s history. The fact that they want to tear it down has nothing to do with there’s a racist intent of the statue, the fact there’s an Indian there and an African-American kneeling beside Teddy Roosevelt. Nothing to do with that. Nothing to do with the Confederacy, do nothing to do with slavery.
They hate this country. And they are in the process of tearing it down. And the statues and the artwork and whatever else is simply a way of doing that. And so the question that we have is what are we gonna do? We gonna stand by and watch it, unwilling to do anything about it? Are we gonna stand up and stop it? We gonna stand up and oppose it?
You know, this same thing happened in Venezuela. Don’t get mad. Don’t get mad. But it did. There are people who were alive in Venezuela, still are, when Hugo Chavez did this exact same thing. This is what communists do. They get rid of any symbol linking the country they want to destroy to every aspect of its past, on the premise that the nation’s past is deeply flawed and irredeemable.
And there’s one Venezuelan who was a teenager at the time this was happening with Hugo Chavez, “I didn’t care. I didn’t care. A bunch of statues, a bunch of old guys I never heard of. I didn’t care.” Now he’s saying I should have cared because now look, the whole country has just been decimated. It’s been ruined. It was a petroleum superpower at one point in time and now it’s just an ash heap, by design, that somebody still wants to run and be dictator over.
Try to bring it back to some semblance where there’s creation of wealth that the dictator can steal and appropriate for himself. But that’s exactly the kind of thing that is happening here. And if you think that we can just be patient, sit by, they’ll get it out of their system, you’re sadly mistaken. They’re not gonna get it out of their system. These people are gonna have to be stopped. They are going to have to be defeated.
Now, there are certain things about these so-called revolutions, they do end up eating their own in time. But they are not going to get tired. They’re not going to wear out.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Folks, do not doubt me on this. Trump is getting better and better on the statue topplers and defacers. He’s really comfortably getting into the role now of being the voice of sanity in all this. Now, except for… I can’t think of any other Republicans that are willing to join him on this. This is one of the frustrating things. Maybe Tom Cotton. Maybe Josh Hawley.
But Trump is still… It’s just like it was in 2017, his first year, trying to work with Congress. The Republicans thought he was toast, and so they didn’t help him reform or get rid of Obamacare ’cause they still, at that time, believed that stupid Russian stuff. So he’s got no help from Republicans in Congress. He doesn’t have any help from Republican conservative punditry out there.
More and more, those people are heading over to the Never Trumper side. (interruption) Well, okay. What do I mean? How many elected Republicans have denounced the arson and the defacing of St. John’s Church? Look, the Republican Party, folks — in the elected political world — is where the pushback ought to be happening, not from you.
You’re not elected. You don’t have a power base. They do, and they are not saying a thing. How many elected Republicans have denounced the mass destruction and desecration of these statues, these public monuments all across the country, even in their own states? How many of them are making it look like they’re outraged by it?
How many of them are saying anything along the lines of making you believe they think it should stop, and that they’re gonna do something to make it stop? On the other hand, how many elected Republicans have gone stone-cold silent in the face of these violent mobs? And make no mistake, it’s what this is. This is an out-of-control mob.
Mob rule is the order of the day. Nobody’s standing up to it. Sorry to sound like a broken record. How many elected Republicans have demanded the arrest — or that these people even be charged with crimes for tearing down these monuments and statues? Where are they? Well, I have a piece here by Christopher Bedford in The Federalist.
Let me give you a pull quote. The pull quote may contain the answer to the question: Where are they? “A society that believes in itself builds monuments, a sick society does not” build monuments, “and a dying society watches as they are torn down. While Roman kings, French monks, American Tories, and Russian tsarists were unable to defeat the revolutions that first tore down their symbols, today in the United States we [it appears] are simply unwilling.”
That does capture it, doesn’t it? Not you and me. I’m talking about the elected officials. The power base, the power base for the opposition to all this, sadly, is the Republican Party. There isn’t any pushback. But more than that, there appears to be an unwillingness to take any of it on. Why? Why is that? Is the elected Republican base really populated with a bunch of people that also hate Trump?
Everywhere statues are torn down by the mob, you know what history shows? Real people are next. If you let ’em get away with it, real people are next. “The promise of bloodshed coming alongside or following shortly after is an historic certainty. The symbols of a people never satisfy: People themselves must always come next.” People themselves must also fall.
And if we’re unwilling to stop any of this — and that’s where Trump comes in, because he is not unwilling. He is singularly focused and purposed precisely on stopping it.