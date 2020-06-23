Trump Will Win Big Because Civilization Is at Stake

RUSH: Look at this: “U.S. New Home Sales Rise Surprisingly Strong, 16.6% in May.” Now, I thought I saw a story that said just the exact opposite of this. We can’t have the June numbers yet because we’re still in June. So maybe not. “Sales of new homes rose surprisingly strong, 16.6% in May, with the reopening of major parts of the country, potentially fueling activity in the housing market.”
The symbol of fear, the mask, has now been mandated that everybody wear it here where we live in Palm Beach County, Florida. I guess this means when you’re out in public you have to wear it. They don’t know if you’re wearing it in your house or not. We don’t think they know. (interruption) Depends on whether or not they have access to your home security system, Brian, or tap into your cameras. (interruption) No. What do you mean, would they if they could? Hell, yes, they would if they could. We got some of the — I’m gonna cease and stop right there.
Let’s see. The largest audience — what is this? The largest Saturday night audience in its history, Fox News, the Trump rally on Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, no, no, no, I’m not distracted. I’m look at the — yeah.
Let me go through the Stack of Stuff here. I originally was gonna pass this stuff by, but here’s one from American Greatness. The headline: “Florida Poll Cause for Both Concern and Optimism — Clear-eyed political observers understand there is more than meets the eye with almost any poll. Everyone wants to trumpet the one topline — ‘Biden beating Trump by 10!’ — without really digging in to see what else a poll is saying. With last week’s American Greatness/TIPP Florida poll, however, there are some important and interesting data points that deserve closer examination.
“Yes, Biden is leading Trump by 10 points in a state that Trump cannot afford to lose. That’s cause for concern. No electoral map makes sense for Trump if he loses Florida. And yes, among likely voters, which is a key data point, if the election were held today, their votes go to Biden by an 11-point margin.”
But the election is not today, and none of this — look. One thing I’m consistent about, when you go back, if we wanted to document them for you, I have literally become worn out by media people that are totally poll-driven and rely almost exclusively, entirely on polls to form their thinking about who’s popular, who isn’t, what’s gonna win, who’s gonna win, who isn’t.
We had a little poll last week showing Hillary Clinton ahead of Donald Trump by 11 points, the same time, same poll that shows Biden ahead of Trump by 11 points now. And, of course, we know what happened. Hillary Clinton didn’t win by 11 points, she didn’t win, period. But more than that, nobody’s gonna remember this poll. Here we have a poll taken, what, June 23rd or even if it was last week. We’re not close enough to the election yet where these polls matter because there are still events that are going to shape the election that haven’t happened yet. There’s no question about that.
So the polling data that’s taken now and reported has a different purpose than trying to predict the winner. Oh, they might tell you that’s what they’re trying to do, but that’s not what these polls are about now. I don’t get worked up about them. Even if they show my particular candidate in a good light, unless I think the election is a slam dunk anyway this far out. And my thinking right now is that Trump wins this and wins this big.
You know what’s missing in all of these polls? We literally have what appears to be half the country being burned down and looted and damaged and being taken over by a mob, and that doesn’t seem to be a factor in any of these polls. Now, I’m sorry, folks, but I can’t buy that. We simply do not have a majority of Americans who don’t care about that.
We have a majority of Americans who are livid about it, actually, who are outraged about it and do not like it and don’t want it to continue and want to elect somebody that’s gonna stop this. And they know that Joe Biden is not gonna stop this. They know that Joe Biden and the Democrat Party is attempting to profit from this. That very fact alone, that the Democrat Party seems to be on the side of all of this wanton destruction should — look. It killed the Democrats in 1968.
The Wellstone memorial wiped ’em out in the congressional midterms in 2002. All of these similar-time anti-American activities where the Democrats thinks, “All right. Finally we’re finding our base. Finally, finally we’re getting somewhete.” They really still believe that this is their ticket? Because they think so many people still hate or always have hated Donald Trump.
I mentioned this earlier. Let me confirm it. The headline, “‘Black Lives Matter’ Founder: ‘Goal’ Is To Remove Trump; Reveals ‘Marxist’ Ideology.” The Black Lives Matter founder, “Patrisse Cullors confirmed that one of the radical group’s ‘goals’ is to remove President Donald Trump from the White House, stressing that voting him out in November is not good enough and that he should ‘resign’ right now.”
Waiting for the election, no, no, no, no, no, that’s not what this is about. They want to force Trump out. They want him to give up. They want Trump to resign. You know, I saw a story on Sunday — you know, the Trump rally was Saturday. Did you see the picture, Mr. Snerdley, of Trump arriving back at the White House after the rally? Where he had a suit on, but the tie was untied, and it was hanging loose on both ends under the collar, and he had a MAGA hat in his right hand squished to smithereens, and there was a story on the website called The Week, and the headline of the story, “What if Trump just gives up?”
They really thought that that thing on Saturday was so bad, that Trump was so rocked by it that he got off the plane — well, the helicopter back at the White House, seriously thinking of just saying, “To hell with this. I’m cashing it in. If people aren’t gonna appreciate me, if only 6,000 people are gonna brave the virus and all that for me, then to hell -” that’s what the piece fantasized about. What if Trump just gives up?
This is what they’re thinking, though. These things all tell you what they’re thinking. Oh, man, they’re hoping they can make Trump give up. They’re hoping they can make you give up on Trump. And so now here comes Patrisse Cullors, cofounder, Black Lives Matter, admitting their objective is to get Trump to quit. And they also have revealed that they are a bunch of Marxists.
Let’s go to the audio sound bites. We’re gonna start here with Victor Davis Hanson. He was on with Tucker last night. And the question he got was this: “Statues are coming down across the country, books and people are being purged. This is happening everywhere. At first they told us Confederacy was unacceptable. Of course, most Americans don’t support the Confederacy, but we needed to take those statues down anyway. The next thing you know it’s George Washington. What does this mean, Victor?”
HANSON: This election no longer is about Donald Trump’s tweeting. It’s not about Joe Biden’s cognitive impairment. It has nothing to do with anymore the lockdown, the virus, the economy, foreign policy. It’s a existential question, a Manichaean choice whether you want civilization and you believe that America doesn’t have to be perfect to be good and we’re not in this third century gonna destroy all that people died for. Or you feel it was inherently flawed with a cancer and we have to use radiation chemotherapy and kill the host to kill the cancer and that’s the choice we’re looking at. And I’m gonna vote for civilization.
RUSH: Look, folks, he’s exactly right. This has been my point for I don’t know how long. These people on the left, this is why reparations is a bogus premise. They do not believe — and, by the way, this was true during the Obama years too. You know, when the Obama administration, when Obama himself was personally talking about transforming America they wanted you to believe that they wanted to grow America, that they wanted to fix some of these mistakes that have been made at the days of the founding. They wanted to get beyond some of these obvious errors. They wanted to redeem America, they wanted to try to perfect America.
It was never about that. It was about tearing America apart because these people believed that America is inherently flawed and incapable of being redeemed. They just picked two things — women not being able to vote and slavery. They believe that those two things give them a legitimate claim to destroying the country, that it never deserved to exist, that it was forever fatally flawed. And they want to take the occasion of all this to literally tear it apart, to tear it down so it’s not a contest in the same sense that elections are always about. It’s not about Republican versus Democrat.
This really is, as Mr. Hanson here said, it’s a choice between whether you want civilization, you want civilized behavior and society, that you want it to be Western civilization in nature. You believe America does not have to be perfect to be good. And we’re not gonna destroy everything that people died for because we want to continue to improve America, we still believe it’s greatest place on earth for any number of reasons and people.
We in no way believe this country is cancerous. We in no way believe it’s fatally flawed. Or you’re on the other side and you believe it is, you think it can’t be fixed because you don’t want to fix it because you hate capitalism and you want to replace it with communism.
You know, folks, as I watch this stuff, the taking down of the statues and the vandalism that’s occurring on all the art, the defacing of monuments such as at Lafayette Square in Washington last night or the Lincoln Memorial. By the way, make no mistake. The Jefferson Memorial is next. And they’re gonna go after the Washington Monument. They’re not going to stop.
Now, they won’t be able to tear down the Washington Monument, I think, but they’ll certainly take stabs at defacing it. The Jefferson Memorial is a little bit easier, but they’re going to do it. But who are these people? Well, we call ’em Black Lives Matter or we’ll chalk ’em up to some other group, Occupy Wall Street. But who are they?
I’ll tell you who they are. They’re nobodies. They’re people that haven’t done anything. They haven’t accomplished a damn thing. There is no way that a country could be built by these people based on their qualifications, their leadership, their examples, their objectives, their desires. They are nobodies. They haven’t done anything. They literally have done nothing.
All they do is tear down. All they do is destroy. All they do is rip apart. All they are is perpetually angry for whatever mysterious, psychological reasons. But the places that have names of famous people like Fort Bragg, Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, now there’s greatness. George Washington a great man. Thomas Jefferson, a great man.
Now, when I say this and these people hear it, they’re choking on their own bile. They don’t believe there’s any way Thomas Jefferson can be a great man. They think Thomas Jefferson was a hypocrite and a phony. He was a slave owner, he had sex with one of his slaves, had illegitimate children, he used his slaves, he was unkind to ’em. George Washington, the same thing. And there’s no way that they could be both great men and owners of properties where slaves were employed.
And yet who are they? Who are these people passing judgment? They don’t know the half. They don’t know 10% of what George Washington did. They don’t know 1% of what it took to found this country and to create it, to strive for and gain independence. Had no idea. These people have no clue. Why do they get any respect whatsoever? Okay. So they don’t like America. So F-ing what? Just because they don’t like America we now have to have a conversation about whether America’s worth it or not? Why? Who are these people?
They’re nobodies. It’s a joke these people in this CHAZ/CHOP zone in Seattle are setting themselves up as leaders, and all they were is a bunch of malcontents. Who are they? What have they done? Where are their bios? Where are the statues of them? Where are those statues gonna be built, their greatness? Their unique qualities that everybody’s gonna want to emulate on the basis that we want to borrow from their greatness so that we can always benefit from ’em.
Who are these people? They can’t hold a candle to even the people of the confederacy that they are trying to rip to shreds. Just in terms of achievement, just in terms of actually accomplishing things and doing things. Just a bunch of angry malcontents who for some reason have never fit in now have to concoct all these various excuses and reasons for it, which essentially are to blame the country.
RUSH: Here’s Cheryl in Greenville, South Carolina. Great to have you on the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. Thank you so much. This is such a privilege. I’ve been listening to you off and on since the nineties, and —
RUSH: Off and on?
CALLER: Well, I can’t —
RUSH: Off and on?
CALLER: I know.
RUSH: That doesn’t cut it.
CALLER: I know. I can’t listen every day, every hour, but, anyway —
RUSH: No excuse. No excuse.
CALLER: I know.
RUSH: You gotta do better. You gotta do better.
CALLER: I know. Well, I know. You are our… Like somebody else said, you are our greatest friend, and we are so one with you. My husband and I, we’re so one with you. We just agree with everything you say.
RUSH: I appreciate that. I know what you mean, and I really appreciate it.
CALLER: Well, I have two issues. I want to ask you about what you think, how these protesters and Marxists might affect all the individual voting areas in November.
RUSH: I think they’re gonna try to disrupt as many as they can where they think the race is gonna be close.
CALLER: “Where it’s gonna be close.” Okay. Do you think the governors will do anything to try to protect them?
RUSH: Protect the Black Lives Matter people?
CALLER: No, no, no, no. Protect the voting places.
RUSH: Uh, it remains a good question.
CALLER: Mmm.
RUSH: Remains a good question. I can full well see a bunch of Democrat governors saying (sputtering), “You know, I can’t… I — I — I just can’t. I can’t involve myself in the electoral process. I just can’t.” “But wait a minute. You can’t allow this kind of disruption to the polling process.”
“Well, I know, but these people have special grievances.” Look, we still haven’t heard everything that we think we’re gonna hear yet in terms of excusing this and supporting this. So, I would love to tell you that there’s no way a governor is going to allow this to happen, but I don’t believe that yet.