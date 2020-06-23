×

Rush Limbaugh

For a better experience,
download and use our app!

Download
Now
The Rush Limbaugh Show Main Menu

Why Do Democrats Love to Wear Blackface?

Jun 23, 2020




RUSH: I just got a note here. “Do I understand this right, Rush? It’s acceptable for Jimmy Kimmel to appear in blackface, and to use the N-word a lot of times? As long as he’s on a leftist channel, Comedy Central, nobody goes after his advertisers on ABC to show disapproval?” That’s exactly right. Jimmy Kimmel can wear blackface, use the N-word, and announce that he’s gonna take the summer off.

“Oh, it’s so much pressure doing a show every day for 18 years.” He’s got 25 writers and producers. “It’s just such a lot pressure, a lot of pressure need the time off.” Do you notice something about this? Did you notice that everybody that we have learned who has a history of dressing up in blackface is a freaking Democrat? Every damn one of them is, from Ralph Northam to Jimmy Kimmel.

Take… (interruption) Who? (interruption) Oh, yeah. Joy Behar, Maude Behar, and there’s a whole bunch of others out there that have been nabbed and caught recently — and they’re all Democrats, every damn one of them!

You never find a conservative Republican caught wearing blackface. Anyway, just an observation, folks. That’s all that is.

Related Links

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
       
RushLimbaugh.com - © 2020 Premiere Networks. All Rights Reserved. 
Contact | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Contest Rules | Rush 24/7 Terms & Conditions | AdChoices Ad choice