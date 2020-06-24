COVID-19 Death Rate Is 75% Lower Per Capita in States That Didn’t Shut Down

RUSH: There’s a Wall Street Journal lead editorial today, and the headline: “News from the Non-Lockdown States.” Now, what we’re hearing every day is the number of cases running a record every day. (impression) “Oh, my God, it’s getting worse! We’re back to peak COVID-19! Oh, my God! People gotta wear masks! Oh, my God.
“We got stay home! Oh, my God. It’s worse! Oh, my God,” and you are being led to believe that the death rate is skyrocketing, and you’re being led to believe that it’s only a matter of time; we’re gonna have to shut down again. We’re gonna have to go back inside again, gonna have to shut down economy, gonna…
My friends, this lead editorial in the Wall Street Journal says, “Per-capita Covid fatalities were 75% lower in open states.” We’re talking fatalities. They still focus on the number of cases, right? As we discussed yesterday, that’s because they want you to think cases equals sickness, equals irreversible sickness, equals death.
They don’t actually say it. They want you to conclude it. But, per-capita fatalities due to the COVID-19 virus “were 75% lower in open states. … A new analysis by The Sentinel, a Kansas nonprofit, compares the 42 states that shut down most of their economies with the eight that did not. The latter group includes mostly rural states with some small metropolitan areas:
“North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Wyoming and Utah. Private employment on average fell by 7.8% between May 2019 and May 2020 in these states while plunging 13.2% in the others.” Republican “governors have faced enormous media pressure…” You know, stop and think: “enormous media pressure.”
I thought the media was the news? What is the media doing pressuring anybody? I know. It’s a rhetorical question. Don’t misunderstand. I’m Just illustrating my point. Republican “governors have faced enormous media pressure to lock down their states in solidarity with Democrats, and some now are getting browbeaten to shut down again amid coronavirus flare-ups.
“So it’s worth pointing out that states that didn’t lock down this spring kept the virus under control and experienced fewer deaths than most [of the states] that did.” We’re not talking cases. We’re talking actual numbers of deaths, which they don’t spend much time talking about, nor hospitalizations as well.