Biden’s Cancer Charity Slush Fund

RUSH: Looky here, folks, a story from JusttheNews.com. “Most voters say Biden used vice presidency to financially benefit his family and friends,” according to a poll. What is the poll? Just the News daily poll. I guess Just the News has their own poll.
And right behind it, the story on the Biden cancer nonprofit paid its top executives millions of dollars. It spent little to eradicate cancer. Sixty-five percent of the Biden cancer initiative money went into the pockets of staffers. How do the American people know this about Biden, is my question.