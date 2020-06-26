Nike Reports Surprise Sales Plunge

RUSH: David, Rapids City, South Dakota. Great to have you, sir. Hi.
CALLER: Thank you, Rush. Semper fi from a real Marine, not Mattis. How’s that?
RUSH: Well, thank you, sir, very, very much. I appreciate that.
CALLER: I’ll get to it real quick. I have become really concerned about a lot of these major companies and corporations that immediately, when this Black Lives Matter started, just started donating millions and billions of dollars, and to who knows what? I mean, to more training for police, we’re donating a million or a billion dollars. And it’s like we’re not gonna have police anymore, so what do you need that for? And my concern is, where is all this money going?
RUSH: Where do you think it’s going?
CALLER: I think it’s going right into the pockets of Black Lives Matter to promote more and more of the violence. That’s where I think it’s going.
RUSH: Partially, yes.
CALLER: I’m interested in your thoughts on it. I’m very concerned. And people are being asked —
RUSH: Do you realize none of this happens without the Democrat Party as the middleman? The Democrat Party’s the Mafia here. They’re the ones providing the protection. If it’s the Democrat taking their cut of all of this.
CALLER: And it’s for protection. They’re voluntarily paying —
RUSH: Right.
CALLER: — protection money.
RUSH: Well, not only that, these corporations — I’ve got a story here in the Stack about how Nike just lost their shirts last year, and it looks like it happened right around the time of the Betsy Ross fiasco. I don’t know that I’m gonna find this in time to — the bottom line is these companies are all into marketing. And so what happens is you have Black Lives Matter taking over, and they start ripping things apart, burning things down, looting stores. You would think that corporations would say, the hell with this and stand up to it.
But no. If the media celebrates them and if young Millennials are one of the driving forces, which is the primary marketing age-group, then these businesses are gonna be all over it simply for marketing purposes. And they’re gonna make very public how much money they’ve donated simply as a way of showing solidarity. It’s also a way to keep Black Lives Matter away from their businesses and doors to a certain extent. But it’s largely marketing. They want you to think they’re all-in on the cause. And all-in on the cause is not the primary reason that they are doing it.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Here it is. Nike reports surprise $790 million loss, 46% plunge in North American sales. And I’m just wondering if the Betsy Ross fiasco had anything to do with this. I would not be surprised.