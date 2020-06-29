15-Year-Old Conservative Wants to Know How to Push Back

RUSH: To Oregon. We’re gonna start in the Christmas Valley with Kenzie. Kenzie, great to have you with us the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: Hi. Mega dittos from Christmas Valley.
RUSH: Thank you. Great to have you here.
CALLER: I just wanted to say, first off, that it’s an absolute honor to talk to you, and you, in my opinion, are one of the absolute best role models that a kid like me could ever ask for.
RUSH: Thank you. I really, really appreciate that.
CALLER: Absolute best.
RUSH: It says up here you’re 15 years old?
CALLER: Yes.
RUSH: Fifteen. I didn’t understand if you had homeschooled somebody 15 years old, or you are a homeschool 15-year-old. Well, that’s good. I really appreciate your nice compliment.
CALLER: (chuckles) So, anyway, my question is: What actions can average Americans, both older Americans and younger Americans, take to help our country during all this chaos? And also, what can we do to combat the progressive liberal agenda before the November elections?
RUSH: You just have to stand up to it. I think they’ve got everything cowed into being afraid of ’em. I’m not trying to put people in dangerous situations, but you don’t have to be afraid to tell these people what you think, and you don’t have to think you have to run the other way from them. You can choose to disengage if you want to. Don’t misunderstand. But if you think there might be value in engaging them, then I don’t think you should be afraid to.
CALLER: Okay.
RUSH: That’s called pushback — and at some point, it’s going to happen. It’s just a question of, you know, your individual preference and choice, whether you want to be part of it or not.
CALLER: Right.
RUSH: I wouldn’t cede the moral high ground to these people. They don’t own the moral high ground. They’re acting on a bunch of things that are not true. They have been lied to. They’ve been mal-, ill-educated, and they have also been taught to use violence to intimidate and manipulate people.
CALLER: Right and, you know, I live in Oregon, which (sigh) is a liberal state. But if you look at individual counties, there is so many individual counties that vote Republican.
RUSH: Yep.
CALLER: But it’s crazy because there are like two counties in the whole state of Oregon that essentially control the whole state.
RUSH: Exactly. That’s the same if you look at a map of the country, county by county” 95% of the country, 90% is red.
CALLER: Exactly, and you look at the few that are liberal that control the whole state; that’s where the most population is. And that’s where, you know, our governor —
RUSH: It is where the Democrat Party runs things, is what you need to know. It’s not so much that’s just where the people that control the state happen to live. It’s where the Democrat Party runs things — and they’re a mess. They’re falling apart. They’re defunding police departments. They’re not protecting their own people.
They’re letting their own people down. Their own police forces are committing murder against African-Americans, Democrat-run police departments, Democrat-run cities and states. This is what everybody needs to know. These people have no moral high ground out there, Kenzie.
CALLER: Right. Right. And, you know, our state, it’s dumb because you look at our state, our governor, we’re in, I believe, stage 2 reopening and she says we’re not gonna be able to reopen until we get a vaccine, and at this point we don’t know… We kind of know —
RUSH: The truth about that is they’re not reopening to hurt Donald Trump. They’re not reopening, Kenzie to affect be the election. They want the economy in Oregon to stay moribund. They want the economy wherever they run other states to be flatlined. They want Trump to be blamed for that. They want Trump to be blamed for the additional cases of COVID-19 so that he will lose the election. That is what it is about.