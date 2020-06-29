This Is a Cultural Revolution, Not a Political One

RUSH: This is Mack in Athens, Georgia. Welcome. Great to have you, sir. How are you doing?
CALLER: I’m doing excellent today. Excellent today. So glad I was able to get through. I’ve listened to you since you first came on the radio waves out of Atlanta.
RUSH: Well, thank you. I appreciate that. That’s pretty early on in the process.
CALLER: Yes. My parents raised me listening to the program. So —
RUSH: It’s no wonder you haven’t wavered.
CALLER: (chuckles)
RUSH: It’s no wonder we haven’t lost you because you were locked down early.
CALLER: Very, very early. Very early. So I’ll get straight to my point, though. So here we have two local representatives who push for defund the police. The ACLU came in to try to back them, and they were in favor of taking social workers and replacing officers with social workers —
RUSH: Right.
CALLER: — which has been a common theme. However, I decided to look a little bit deeper into what they want to do with these social workers, and started to discover that what they want these social workers to do — have the ability to do — is go into the homes, schools, and churches of kids and find out who taught them to be racist.
And as a family that home schools their children and as Christians, you know, we began to look at that and say, “Well, who’s the most at risk for that?” You know, whose homes and schools examine churches are they going onto? Because they’re not going into a government-run school. You know, they know what’s being taught there. So the next place would be either private schools or into the homes of homeschoolers to find out who’s teaching you.
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: The idea obviously we know what comes next, is that then they’ll seek to remove the child from a home they deem to be teaching racism.
RUSH: You are… Let me tell you, folks, if you’re listening to this guy — if you’re listening to Mack out there — and saying, “Ah, come on, Rush! Can’t you find somebody who’s not a conspiracy kook?” He’s not. What Mack realizes here is that we’re in the midst of a cultural revolution — a cultural revolution, as opposed to a political revolution.
A cultural revolution is all about getting people’s minds right by way of the use of force, by way of the use of intimidation and threats. So he’s right on the money here. They’re getting rid of the cop’s, replacing them with social workers. That’s supposed to make people think, “Well, the accused are gonna be treated much more fairly now.
“The accused will probably be much less threatened, and they’ll be dealt with in a much gentler way. Vast improvement.” When the truth of the matter is, it’s an spree ’cause you’re exactly right. It’s not enough just to accuse people of systemic racism. They’re gonna go in there and they’re gonna find the examples of it. Where did it come from?
So that those examples — like you — can be held up as evidence of shame. “Look what you’ve done! Look at how you have turned your family into systemic racists.” It’s exactly what this move is about. It’s a cultural revolution, and they are counting on the fact that there isn’t going to be any pushback, because there hasn’t been any pushback up ’til now.