Godlessness and Lawlessness Means We’ll Always Need Police

RUSH: David, Chicago, you’re next. Hello, sir.
CALLER: Mr. Limbaugh, such an honor to speak with you.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: I actually paused my TV since early this morning. It said 77 people shot in Chicago, 14 people killed. Underneath that it says “major cities plagued by violence over the weekend.” And there’s people that say they want to defund the police, and I say, then show us that we don’t need ’em. Stop the killing in your neighborhoods. Let us believe that we can be safe without ’em. Actually, that would be wonderful if they could do that, communities stand up and say enough is enough, not in my neighborhood. I’m not seeing it.
RUSH: No, and you won’t see it. There’s never gonna come a day, it will never happen where you can do without the police. And the reason is not complicated. There are bad people born every day. You could call ’em evil, you can call ’em mean, whatever. It’s the nature of things. Not everybody is law-abiding. Not everybody is moral. Not everybody’s nice. Not everybody’s fair. We got a bunch of people that are mean, extremist, wacko SOBs. We have a bunch of people who have zero morality whatsoever. And they don’t care that they don’t have any morality.
We have people that have no conscience. We have people who have no concern for anybody else. We have people who are simply put, mean-spirited, rotten to the core. It’s just the way they come out of the womb. And there’s nothing that you can do that’s gonna change them. Because if there were, we’ve had how many thousands of years of the human condition to try to remedy it?
We’ve tried remedial behavior, remedial prison. We can’t fix it. There’s always gonna be the need for cops. There’s always gonna be the need for law enforcement because not everybody obeys the law. There’s always gonna be a need for prisons because not everybody can be trusted to roam free among the law-abiding.
“Well, Rush, that sounds really depressing.” That’s just reality, folks. Now, you want to improve that, you want to improve the numbers, then you steer people to God. You want ’em to be moral, steer ’em to God. You want people to have a conscience, steer them to God. You want to get people straightened up, tell them that there’s something bigger than themselves, tell them there’s something vastly more important than themselves. Tell them that there is something out there that can greatly improvement their lives.
But we can’t do that, see, because that’s part of the white supremacy movement. Religion, God, Jesus. Can’t do that. That’s part of the white supremacy power structure. But that’s where the remedy to the extent that we have any, that’s where the remedies for all of this degrading behavior occurs. Thanks for the call, David.
RUSH: All right. I want to go back to our last caller who said, “Hey, if you don’t need the cops, prove it, show us you don’t need the cops. Start behaving.” And of course that isn’t gonna happen. I mean, you look at the shoot-ups in New York. They’re trying to blame Florida for these massive numbers of new cases of COVID-19. Look at the people literally dying at the hands of gunshots in New York and in Chicago, in Illinois.
And of course it never, ever gets mentioned. Black Lives Matter doesn’t even care about those people, because it’s black-on-black crime, and, of course, we can’t talk about that.
RUSH: “The single most important issue, affecting some of the largest swaths of populations in America, is the scandal the media ignores even as it explodes in our faces. In only six weeks, city after city operated by entrenched Democrats have seen a massive expansion in lawlessness, violence, and murder. Stunningly, many news outlets seem gobsmacked and mystified at how or why such an explosion of lawlessness has occurred. For the sake of brevity, let’s sample six of the nation’s largest cities, including all of the top three.” New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, go on down the list.
The thing to note here is that in city after city, 600 murders in six weeks, in Democrat cities, where they’re trying to get rid of the police, 600 murders. Run by Democrats entrenched as governors or mayors. And they’ve been there for decades. And they’ve been promising the residents that they’re gonna stop this kind of thing, these murders and the violence and the crime is not gonna happen, because they’re gonna create this socialist utopia that never seems to happen.
How do you explain city of Minneapolis, within 30 days of George Floyd, 30 days of George Floyd, 1,600 shots were fired within 30 days of the George Floyd murder. Why didn’t that shock everybody into submission? Why did it increase the number of shots fired? And then how did the city respond? By voting to dismantle police, to defund and dismantle police after 1,600 shots.
So the single biggest threat to America right now, this moment, is Democrats voting in favor of eliminating the police. And it is these Democrats who are, by extension, responsible for the greater and greater increase in the loss of life. It’s not Donald Trump. It’s not Donald Trump’s voters. It’s not these militias. It’s not white supremacy. It’s not white privilege. It’s not whatever things these lunatics are concocting.
It is Democrat-run states where massive numbers of gun shootings and murders and deaths are occurring. Why? Well, I mean, they want to dismantle the cops, what kind of message are you sending to the criminal element in these states? Then you throw in these Marxists and these anarchists showing up and creating total chaos and disorder, and they’ve lost control.
RUSH: And right on cue, here’s the mayor of Chicago, Lori “Lightweight”, she’s blaming guns and the coronavirus for Chicago’s increase in violence. They refuse to ever name the real problem, which is them. And since they refuse to name the real problem, then nothing ever gets fixed in these Democrat places. It’s that simple.